Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,021 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,852 in the last 365 days.

Assistant Secretary Witkowsky’s Travel to Colombia

Assistant Secretary of State for Conflict and Stabilization Operations Anne A. Witkowsky will travel to Bogotá and Cali, Colombia, February 6-8 for discussions with Colombian partners, community groups, and civil society organizations related to long-term stability and Colombia’s 2016 Peace Accord.

In Bogotá, Assistant Secretary Witkowsky will meet with senior-level Colombian government officials to reaffirm U.S. support for Colombian peace and security.

Her meetings in both cities will include engagements with Colombian civil society and local peace councils to discuss needs, challenges, and opportunities in their communities for promoting long-term, inclusive peace under the Accord.

Please contact CSOPublicAffairs1@state.gov for media inquiries and follow @StateCSO on Twitter for updates.

You just read:

Assistant Secretary Witkowsky’s Travel to Colombia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.