Assistant Secretary Witkowsky’s Travel to Colombia

Assistant Secretary of State for Conflict and Stabilization Operations Anne A. Witkowsky will travel to Bogotá and Cali, Colombia, February 6-8 for discussions with Colombian partners, community groups, and civil society organizations related to long-term stability and Colombia’s 2016 Peace Accord.

In Bogotá, Assistant Secretary Witkowsky will meet with senior-level Colombian government officials to reaffirm U.S. support for Colombian peace and security.

Her meetings in both cities will include engagements with Colombian civil society and local peace councils to discuss needs, challenges, and opportunities in their communities for promoting long-term, inclusive peace under the Accord.

