New Zealand Waitangi Day

On behalf of the Government and people of the United States of America, I extend my warm regards to the people of Aotearoa New Zealand as you commemorate the anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi, Te Tiriti o Waitangi, on February 6. We also send our deepest sympathies to all Kiwis in the face of the recent unprecedented flooding. The United States remains committed to our joint efforts on a range of global challenges, including Climate Change, which is having such an impact in New Zealand and throughout the Pacific.

Our partnership is founded on shared values of democracy, fundamental freedoms, the rule of law, and a desire to protect our planet for future generations. We look forward to continuing our great work together in these efforts with Prime Minister Hipkins and congratulate him on his appointment.

Together, the United States and New Zealand are harnessing our relationship to address challenges, not only the climate crisis, but also the responsible use of technology, and bolstering security in the Indo-Pacific.

I am proud we celebrate over 80 years of formal diplomatic relations and much longer as friends. I look forward to seeing continued exchanges between our people – through business, tourism, education, and, of course, sports as we cheer on our athletes when Aotearoa New Zealand hosts the FIFA Women’s World Cup this year.

