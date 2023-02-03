USGrants.org tracks over 248 federal funding programs to combat climate change

USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 248 funding programs totaling $229 million dollars allocated for organizations and companies in the climate industry, specifically to combat climate change. Here is a list of recent funding opportunities:

Coastal Impacts Associated with Climate Change

Funding Number: USGS 16 FA 0275

Agency: DOI-USGS1

Funding Amount: $300,000

Assess Vulnerability of Park Ecosystems to Climate Change- APIS

Funding Number: NPS NOIP17AC01063

Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service

Funding Amount: $80,000

Chesapeake Bay Program Office Fiscal Year 2021 Request for Applications for CBP 2025 Tidal Water Model for the Assessment of 2035 Climate Change Risk to the Chesapeake TMDL

Funding Number: EPA R3 CBP 21 08

Agency: Environmental Protection Agency

Funding Amount: $1,650,000

Soil health, Conservation Outreach, Cultural Resources, and Climate Change

Funding Number: USDA NRCS EQIP CTA MO 15 01

Agency: Missouri State Office

Funding Amount: $50,000

Climate Change Work Shop for Journalists

Funding Number: H NOFO 22 101

Agency: Department of State, U.S. Mission to India

Funding Amount: $50,000

Climate Change Research Support

Funding Number: F17AS00101

Agency: Department of the Interior, Fish and Wildlife Service

Funding Amount: $99,231

Climate Change Implementation and Adaptation Measures (CLIMA Adapt)

Funding Number: APS 517 14 000001

Agency: Dominican Republic USAID Santo Domingo

Funding Amount: $2,000,000

Climate Change Impacts on Invasive Species in the Northwest: A Synthesis and Path Forward

Funding Number: USGS 17 FAC 0402

Agency: Department of the Interior, Geological Survey

Funding Amount: $50,000

Climate Change Vulnerability Assessments, Adaptation, and Communication

Funding Number: P16AS00531

Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service

Funding Amount: $298,000

Evaluate Changes in Spruce Fir Forests to Identify Iimpacts of Exotic Insect and Climate Change

Funding Number: NPS NOI GRSM R5471100013

Agency: National Park Service

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Develop Climate Change-Resilient Restoration Techniques on Cadillac Mountain, Acadia National Park

Funding Number: NPS 16 NERO 0120

Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service

Funding Amount: $107,237

Climate Change and Wildfire Vulerability Assessment of Minnesota BLM Lands

Funding Number: BLM WO NOI L12AS00088

Agency: Bureau of Land Management

Funding Amount: $25,000

Plant demography and vulnerability to climate change at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument & Pinacate Biosphere Reserve

Funding Number: P16AS00260

Agency: DOI-NPS

Funding Amount: $56,026

Science for Sustainable and Healthy Tribes Climate Change Impacts

Funding Number: EPA G2013 STAR X1

Agency: Environmental Protection Agency

Funding Amount: $920,000

Hurricane Sandy Submerged Marine Habitat Mapping A Foundation for Enhancing Resilience to Climate Change and other Stressors at Gateway National Recreation Area

Funding Number: NPS 14 NERO 0013

Agency: National Park Service

Funding Amount: $300,000

Paleo Perspectives on Climate Change

Funding Number: 08 505

Agency: National Science Foundation

Funding Amount: $1,000,000

Global Climate Change Education (GCCE)

Funding Number: NNH08ZNE005N

Agency: NASA Headquarters

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Mechanisms for speciess responses to climate change: are there biological response thresholds?

Funding Number: USGS 16 FA 0256

Agency: DOI-USGS1

Funding Amount: $202,024

Natural Resource Condition Assessment and Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment for Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve

Funding Number: P16AS00382

Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service

Funding Amount: $50,000

Investigate the Ecology of Resident Birds in relation to Climate Change in Interior Alaska

Funding Number: P17AS00390

Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service

Funding Amount: $235,000

FY2022 U.S. Embassy Tokyo: U.S. Study Tour and Exchange on Subnational Climate Change Action

Funding Number: SAPPORO PAS FY22 01 01

Agency: Department of State, U.S. Mission to Japan

Funding Amount: $100,000

Identify Species Vulnerable to Climate Change at Acadia National Park

Funding Number: NPS 13 NERO 0068

Agency: National Park Service

Funding Amount: $69,975

NOTICE OF INTENT TO AWARD - Identify Species Vulnerable to Climate Change at Acadia National Park

Funding Number: NPS 16 NERO 0116

Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service

Funding Amount: $158,856

National Park Service Request for Interest to Administer 2010 NPS George Melendez Wright Climate Change Fellowship Program

Funding Number: NPS N230610A001

Agency: National Park Service

Funding Amount: $100,000

Transit Climate Change Adaptation Assessment Pilots

Funding Number: FTA 2011 016 TBP

Agency: DOT/Federal Transit Administration

Funding Amount: $175,000

Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.

2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.

3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.

4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.

5. Obtain a tracking number.

6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.

