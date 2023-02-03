USGrants.org tracks over 248 federal funding programs to combat climate change
USGrants.org tracks over 248 federal funding programs to combat climate change
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 248 funding programs totaling $229 million dollars allocated for organizations and companies in the climate industry, specifically to combat climate change. Here is a list of recent funding opportunities:
Coastal Impacts Associated with Climate Change
Funding Number: USGS 16 FA 0275
Agency: DOI-USGS1
Funding Amount: $300,000
Assess Vulnerability of Park Ecosystems to Climate Change- APIS
Funding Number: NPS NOIP17AC01063
Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service
Funding Amount: $80,000
Chesapeake Bay Program Office Fiscal Year 2021 Request for Applications for CBP 2025 Tidal Water Model for the Assessment of 2035 Climate Change Risk to the Chesapeake TMDL
Funding Number: EPA R3 CBP 21 08
Agency: Environmental Protection Agency
Funding Amount: $1,650,000
Soil health, Conservation Outreach, Cultural Resources, and Climate Change
Funding Number: USDA NRCS EQIP CTA MO 15 01
Agency: Missouri State Office
Funding Amount: $50,000
Climate Change Work Shop for Journalists
Funding Number: H NOFO 22 101
Agency: Department of State, U.S. Mission to India
Funding Amount: $50,000
Climate Change Research Support
Funding Number: F17AS00101
Agency: Department of the Interior, Fish and Wildlife Service
Funding Amount: $99,231
Climate Change Implementation and Adaptation Measures (CLIMA Adapt)
Funding Number: APS 517 14 000001
Agency: Dominican Republic USAID Santo Domingo
Funding Amount: $2,000,000
Climate Change Impacts on Invasive Species in the Northwest: A Synthesis and Path Forward
Funding Number: USGS 17 FAC 0402
Agency: Department of the Interior, Geological Survey
Funding Amount: $50,000
Climate Change Vulnerability Assessments, Adaptation, and Communication
Funding Number: P16AS00531
Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service
Funding Amount: $298,000
Evaluate Changes in Spruce Fir Forests to Identify Iimpacts of Exotic Insect and Climate Change
Funding Number: NPS NOI GRSM R5471100013
Agency: National Park Service
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Develop Climate Change-Resilient Restoration Techniques on Cadillac Mountain, Acadia National Park
Funding Number: NPS 16 NERO 0120
Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service
Funding Amount: $107,237
Climate Change and Wildfire Vulerability Assessment of Minnesota BLM Lands
Funding Number: BLM WO NOI L12AS00088
Agency: Bureau of Land Management
Funding Amount: $25,000
Plant demography and vulnerability to climate change at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument & Pinacate Biosphere Reserve
Funding Number: P16AS00260
Agency: DOI-NPS
Funding Amount: $56,026
Science for Sustainable and Healthy Tribes Climate Change Impacts
Funding Number: EPA G2013 STAR X1
Agency: Environmental Protection Agency
Funding Amount: $920,000
Hurricane Sandy Submerged Marine Habitat Mapping A Foundation for Enhancing Resilience to Climate Change and other Stressors at Gateway National Recreation Area
Funding Number: NPS 14 NERO 0013
Agency: National Park Service
Funding Amount: $300,000
Paleo Perspectives on Climate Change
Funding Number: 08 505
Agency: National Science Foundation
Funding Amount: $1,000,000
Global Climate Change Education (GCCE)
Funding Number: NNH08ZNE005N
Agency: NASA Headquarters
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Mechanisms for speciess responses to climate change: are there biological response thresholds?
Funding Number: USGS 16 FA 0256
Agency: DOI-USGS1
Funding Amount: $202,024
Natural Resource Condition Assessment and Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment for Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve
Funding Number: P16AS00382
Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service
Funding Amount: $50,000
Investigate the Ecology of Resident Birds in relation to Climate Change in Interior Alaska
Funding Number: P17AS00390
Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service
Funding Amount: $235,000
FY2022 U.S. Embassy Tokyo: U.S. Study Tour and Exchange on Subnational Climate Change Action
Funding Number: SAPPORO PAS FY22 01 01
Agency: Department of State, U.S. Mission to Japan
Funding Amount: $100,000
Identify Species Vulnerable to Climate Change at Acadia National Park
Funding Number: NPS 13 NERO 0068
Agency: National Park Service
Funding Amount: $69,975
NOTICE OF INTENT TO AWARD - Identify Species Vulnerable to Climate Change at Acadia National Park
Funding Number: NPS 16 NERO 0116
Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service
Funding Amount: $158,856
National Park Service Request for Interest to Administer 2010 NPS George Melendez Wright Climate Change Fellowship Program
Funding Number: NPS N230610A001
Agency: National Park Service
Funding Amount: $100,000
Transit Climate Change Adaptation Assessment Pilots
Funding Number: FTA 2011 016 TBP
Agency: DOT/Federal Transit Administration
Funding Amount: $175,000
For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/climate-change-organizations
Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:
1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.
2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.
3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.
4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.
5. Obtain a tracking number.
6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.
What is USGRants.org?
USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.
Aaron Lee
USGrants.org
+14168363013 ext.
email us here