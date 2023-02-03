Steven Fata Launches New Business "Frank's Shanks" to Reuse Golf Balls
Prominent real estate developer Steven Fata opens a new business, Frank’s Shanks, which sells pre-owned golf balls.LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder of SF Real Estate, LLC, Steven Fata has announced the launch of a new family business, Frank’s Shanks, which offers competitive prices for premium pre-owned golf balls. The company was founded in an effort to provide the opportunity to play golf with high-quality balls.
“Through this business, we hope to see more people engage in this fun sport and participate with their family and friends without the stress of high-costs for golf balls,” says Steven Fata, owner of the family business. “A golf ball is considered ‘used’ after its first hit, and Frank’s Shanks ensures that it lives up to its fullest potential and usability.”
With advanced human and artificial intelligence quality-assurance assessment, Frank’s Shanks is able to provide a higher level of quality to ensure customers get only top-notch, premium pre-owned golf balls. The 6-point human and artificial intelligence (HAI) quality-assurance technology ensures customers the satisfaction of playing with premium golf balls without the premium cost.
The Michigan-based business offers a year-long money-back guarantee for any purchase. Each order is personally inspected and delivered to the customer to ensure the highest quality possible. Frank’s Shanks carries nearly all the best brands including Bridgestone, Callaway. Titleist, and Srixon.
Born in Lansing, Michigan, Steven Fata has retained his love for the state’s beautiful lakes and scenery. He is a third-generation entrepreneur who has developed a passion for real estate development and e-commerce. He studied at Michigan State University and has owned businesses in both Florida and Michigan.
For more information about Frank’s Shanks, check out https://franksshanks.com/ or find Steven Fata on LinkedIn.
Steven Fata
