Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,881 in the last 365 days.

Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that effective February 1, 2023, the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors granted options to purchase an aggregate of 22,500 shares of the common stock of the Company to three newly hired employees with a per share exercise price of $8.65, the closing trading price on the grant date.

The stock options were granted pursuant to the Coherus BioSciences, Inc. 2016 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, which was approved by the Company’s board of directors in June 2016 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Select Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the Company.

Coherus BioSciences Contact Information:

IR Contact
Marek Ciszewski
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
IR@coherus.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.