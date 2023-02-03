Submit Release
Notice of Funding Availability - DC Electric Vehicle Grand Prix FY23

DOEE seeks eligible entities to produce motivated, educated students in the technical fields related to solar energy. The grant will provide hands-on educational and technical assistance to District-based high school students to prepare them for the Washington DC Electric Vehicle Grand Prix (EVGP) Competition. Other green electricity/solar training activities may also be funded.

DOEE seeks applicants with expertise in the areas of engineering, science, and math concepts, and experience in teaching skills and concepts. The amount available for the project is $125,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY23-DBD-810” in the subject line.

The deadline for applications is March 6, 2023. The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;
  • Faith-based organizations;
  • Universities/educational institutions; and
  • Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.

