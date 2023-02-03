Consumer Alert: Keep the Rivalry Between UNC and Duke, Not You and a Scammer

Friday, February 3, 2023

It’s rivalry week in North Carolina, which means the University of North Carolina and Duke University will be competing in Cameron Indoor Stadium for NC bragging rights. This rivalry week face-off marks the first time since Coach K’s retirement, so tickets will be hard to come by. Some scammers might try to sell fake tickets using third-party sites or upcharge the ticket price to take advantage of people’s excitement.

If you are trying to get tickets to the game this weekend, make sure you are taking the following precautions to prevent ticket sale scams.

Buy tickets through reputable ticket sale sites and double-check the URL on the web browser by looking for a lock icon and by making sure it starts with “https:”.

Look for and read the refund policy carefully. Reputable sellers should have this information clearly displayed, and they should be able to answer any questions you have about your tickets.

Do your research to make sure that the ticket you want to purchase is comparable to prices from other sites.

Use a credit card when buying tickets so you can dispute the charge if there’s an issue.

If tickets are being resold in person, remember that state law prohibits charging anything more than $3 over the face value of the ticket.

Don’t let scammers slam dunk into your wallet. If you think you or someone you know has been the victim of a scam, file a complaint with our office’s Consumer Protection Division at https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/ or by phone at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.