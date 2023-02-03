FSIS Recall 004-2023 - INELIGIBLE PRODUCTS
|Recall Release
| CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH
| Congressional and Public Affairs
Jackson Collier 202-720-9113
FSISpress@usda.gov
FSIS-RC-004-2023
|
DELIGHT FOODS USA LLC RECALLS INELIGIBLE FROZEN SILURIFORMES
PRODUCTS IMPORTED FROM INDIA
| WASHINGTON, February 3, 2023– Delight Foods USA LLC, a distributor and the Importer of Record located in Jersey City, N.J., and Delight Foods LLC, a distributor and the Importer of Record located in San Jose, Calif., is recalling approximately 2,961 pounds of imported frozen Siluriformes (catfish) products. The products were imported from India, a country ineligible to export Siluriformes products to the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
| The following raw, frozen products are subject to recall, regardless of the product date [view labels]:
The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activity of imported products. India is not eligible to export Siluriformes products to the United States.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS is concerned the product may be in retailers’ or consumer’s freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Joseph Parayil, Member, Delight Foods USA LLC & Delight Foods LLC, at info@dailydelight.com and 201-369-1199.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.
|USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS
|Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
|Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
|Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
