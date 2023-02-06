Los Angeles-based matchmaking service aims to help clients find love
Exquisite Introductions is an exclusive, private, professional dating agency that goes above and beyond while finding the perfect match for their clients.
At Exquisite Introductions you'll meet the most gorgeous, sophisticated, refined single women that are truly ready to find their partner!”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People expect an extraordinary range of services from the matchmaking agency to increase their chances of finding the perfect partner. In this context, Exquisite Introductions can be a great help, it’s a matchmaking firm with a unique system and talents to ensure the requirements of the clients are met. They facilitate in-person dates for clients based on our intuition and knowledge in this field.
— Maria Silba - Founder & CEO of Exquisite Introductions
Exquisite Introductions offers its services in cities like Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, Tampa, Florida, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Chicago, Washington DC, Canada, and Internationally. As Exquisite Introductions grows, they have shifted their entire focus to making their services exclusive.
They’ve hired an experienced team of professionals who work closely with their clients, understanding their needs and provide them with the services and matchmaking options they truly deserve.
Exquisite Introductions offers high-end matchmaking services, they offer date coaching services with outstanding concierge services. They have established a unique database for singles interested in meeting quality matches, they take a hands-on approach in meeting with every client personally, this helps them establish trustworthy and meaningful relationships with their clients. Through this process they understand what their clients are looking for and what/who would be best for them in their love life. At Exquisite Introductions, they can assure their clients that everyone in their network is genuine and the same as they claimed.
For the past ten years, Maria has been helping successful individuals who want to lead a healthier personal and dating life. Dr. Henry works with Exquisite Introductions as the consultant psychologist and brings a much deeper understanding of human relations that will increase the probability of their clients finding the right partner. The involvement of a professional consultant in the matchmaking process provides a truly unique perspective to the whole process and personal growth of their clients.
Exquisite Introductions matchmaking team works closely with clients, since they tend to be working professionals that spend lots of time at their workplace or touring different cities across the globe, therefore, have no one in their personal life to share their life with. Due to the diversity in their clientele base, Exquisite Introductions team must search thoroughly for compatible matches of all backgrounds or ages. This is challenging, but Maria taught her team to go off of their intuition and pushed them in the right direction to successfully match clients. Exquisite Introductions, as a matchmaking agency, has been extremely successful. But it never changed its approach to helping clients; their team is dedicated to providing a professional and personalized service to singles.
