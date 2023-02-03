SB28 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-02-03

WISCONSIN, February 3 - An Act to renumber and amend 40.05 (2) (ar); to amend 40.02 (27), 40.02 (48) (b) 3., 40.02 (48) (c), 40.05 (1) (b) 1., 40.23 (3) (a), 40.28 (1) (a) 2. and 40.73 (1) (am) 3.; and to create 40.02 (17) (n), 40.02 (48) (am) 23., 40.02 (48) (b) 5., 40.05 (1) (a) 7., 40.05 (1) (b) 1a., 40.05 (2) (ap), 40.05 (2) (ar) 2., 40.23 (3) (c), 40.65 (4w), 59.52 (8m) and 111.70 (4) (bn) of the statutes; Relating to: classifying county jailers as protective occupation participants under the Wisconsin Retirement System and the treatment of county jailers under the Municipal Employment Relations Act. (FE)