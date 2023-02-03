WISCONSIN, February 3 - Relating to: providing for an advisory referendum on the question of repealing Wisconsin's 1849 abortion law and restoring the constitutional rights guaranteed under Roe v. Wade.
Status: S - Available for Scheduling
Important Actions (newest first)
Date / House
Action
Journal
2/3/2023 Sen.
Available for scheduling
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/joint_resolution/sjr10
You just read:
SJR10 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2023-02-03
