3D Factory To Release Collections After Successful Super Cup Launch

3D Factory's has announced the release dates for two additional upcoming NFT collections

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, UAE, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the success of 3D Factory's RFEF SuperCup of Spain NFT Collection, which sold out in less than an hour on OpenSea, the metaverse company has announced the release dates for two additional upcoming NFT collections. First, the RFEF Copa del Rey Real Madrid CF NFT collection will be available on February 24. Then, the RFEF Copa del Rey FC Barcelona NFT collection will be available at a later date.

Both of these upcoming RFEF Copa del Rey NFT collections will be available on OpenSea and DOMINONFT marketplaces.

These announcements come after the successful launch of the RFEF SuperCup of Spain NFT collection earlier this January. The Super Cup-themed collection, which included 253 RFEF SuperCup Real Madrid CF NFTs and 220 RFEF SuperCup FC Barcelona NFTs, sold out in less than an hour. The NFTs were distributed among 220 owners, marked at a floor price of 0.01 ETH, and a total sales volume of 28 ETH.

3D Factory will release the RFEF Copa del Rey Real Madrid CF NFT Collection on February 24, 2023, on OpenSea and DOMINONFT. The collection will comprise 10,000 unique NFTs as 3D moving gifs. The collection will have four levels: Silver, Gold, Diamond, and Legend.

In addition, 3D Factory will release the RFEF Copa del Rey FC Barcelona NFT collection at a later date, after the RFEF Copa del Rey Real Madrid CF NFT collection has been released on both OpenSea and DOMINONFT. Following that, 3D Factory plans to release additional batches of NFT collections featuring RFEF football teams.

DOMINONFT is the latest NFT marketplace which will launch in February 2023, where users can sell, buy, auction, and trade their minted NFTs. The RFEF Copa del Rey Real Madrid CF NFT collection will be its inaugural collection upon launch.

3D Factory and TNC Art aim to collaborate on football-themed NFT collections for the teams under the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). This follows the signing of a global metaverse-NFT sponsorship agreement with the RFEF and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TNC Group by 3D Factory.

About 3D Factory

3D Factory is a South Korean global metaverse platform company and a global leader in realizing the virtual reality space, focusing on the Metaverse, digital human technology, and virtual reality.

The South Korean Ministry of Science and ICT selected 3D Factory as a Future Unicorn Company in the Metaverse Field. Additionally, 3D Factory was awarded the Minister's Award, the highest award at the 5th and 4th Industrial Revolution Grand Prize, proving its potential in the XR Metaverse Platform market.

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.

Contact:

Website: https://tncitgroup.com/

Company Name: TNC Group

Contact Person: Mariam Sarhali

Email address: Media@tncitgroup.com