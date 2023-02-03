CDReload: Bringing Bitcoin ATM Access to Mobile Devices
Revolutionizing the Bitcoin ATM Industry with Convenient Mobile Access
It's like having a Bitcoin ATM in your hands”CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Dispensers, a leading digital currency exchange company, has announced the launch of CDReload – a revolutionary new service that brings the convenience of a Bitcoin ATM to your fingertips. CDReload allows users to deposit cash at over 16,000 retail stores nationwide, which is then credited to their CDReload account almost instantly. With this new service, users can easily buy Bitcoin using their mobile phone from anywhere at any time.
“We’re thrilled to introduce CDReload to the world,” said Firas Isa, Founder and CEO of Crypto Dispensers. “With CDReload, we’re making it easier than ever for people to access the world of cryptocurrency. By allowing users to deposit cash at thousands of retail stores nationwide, we’re bringing the power of a Bitcoin ATM to their pocket.”
Crypto Dispensers has established a legacy of being at the forefront of cryptocurrency advancements. As pioneers in the industry, the company was the first to lease space in shopping malls such as Simon Property Group, Tanger Outlets, Brookfield Properties, JLL and others to operate Bitcoin ATMs and make buying cryptocurrencies with cash easier. Their latest creation, CDReload, takes the convenience of a Bitcoin ATM to an unprecedented level.
CDReload is a game changer for anyone looking to invest in cryptocurrency. With the ability to deposit cash at retail stores nationwide and buy Bitcoin using their mobile phone, users can easily and securely access the world of cryptocurrency. Crypto Dispensers prioritizes the security of its users by not managing or holding onto their funds. The adage "not your keys, not your coins" emphasizes that the ultimate control and ownership of cryptocurrency lies with the holder of the private keys. By refraining from managing customer wallets or holding onto their funds, Crypto Dispensers empowers users to maintain full control over their assets and safeguard against potential security threats. In doing so, users are able to confidently take ownership of their digital assets.
With CDReload, users no longer have to search for a Bitcoin ATM tucked away inside gas stations and convenience stores, or worry about the security of their transaction with an onlooker. CDReload is available at thousands of retail stores nationwide, many of which are open 24/7, making Bitcoin more accessible and convenient than ever before.
"It's like having a Bitcoin ATM in your hands," says Isa, as the company launches CDReload, a new service that eliminates the need for long drives to find a Bitcoin ATM. With CDReload, users can deposit cash at retail stores nationwide and buy Bitcoin using their mobile phone, making it a convenient and secure option for accessing the world of cryptocurrency anytime and anywhere.
CDReload offers a seamless and secure experience for anyone looking to invest in cryptocurrency. The ability to deposit cash at retail stores nationwide and access the world of cryptocurrency using just your mobile phone makes CDReload the ultimate solution for easy and convenient access to cryptocurrencies.
“We’re proud to offer this new level of convenience and accessibility to our customers,” said Isa. “We believe that CDReload will be a catalyst for mass adoption of cryptocurrencies, making it easier for people to invest in this exciting new asset class.”
About Crypto Dispensers:
Crypto Dispensers is a digital currency exchange company based in Chicago that has been operating Bitcoin ATMs to facilitate the purchase of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies with cash since 2017. In 2020, they created CDReload, a new service that allows users to add cash into their account by making deposits at over 16,000 retail stores nationwide. The cash is then credited to the user's CDReload account which allows them to buy Bitcoin using their phone.
Firas Isa
Virtual Assets, LLC d/b/a Crypto Dispensers
