SAVE THE DATE: The Southern Poverty Law Center Welcomes Tafeni English-Relf as First Director of Alabama State Office

TALLADEGA, Ala. – The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is proud to officially introduce Tafeni English-Relf as the first director of its Alabama State Office on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Following in the footsteps of SPLC’s first state office model in Mississippi, the Alabama State Office is the second state office established in SPLC’s 50-year history.

WHO: The Southern Poverty Law Center and the Civil Rights Memorial Center (CRMC)

WHAT: The introduction of Tafeni English-Relf as the first director of the Alabama State Office

Featured speakers include:

Margaret Huang is the President and CEO of the Southern Poverty Law Center and its lobbying arm, the SPLC Action Fund

The Rev. Hugh Morris is President of the Talladega County chapter of the NAACP #5061

Lecia Brooks is the former Chief of Staff and Culture at the Southern Poverty Law Center

As Tafeni English-Relf takes on her new role as director of the Alabama State Office, she will continue serving as director of the CRMC

WHEN: Tuesday, February 7 at 10:00 a.m. CT

WHERE: Talladega Family Life Center at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 426 Battle St W, Talladega, AL 35160

Please email kimberly.allen@splcenter.org to RSVP and submit questions in advance by Mon., February 6 at noon CT.