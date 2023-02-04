SAVE THE DATE: The Southern Poverty Law Center Welcomes Tafeni English-Relf as First Director of Alabama State Office
TALLADEGA, Ala. – The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is proud to officially introduce Tafeni English-Relf as the first director of its Alabama State Office on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Following in the footsteps of SPLC’s first state office model in Mississippi, the Alabama State Office is the second state office established in SPLC’s 50-year history.
WHO: The Southern Poverty Law Center and the Civil Rights Memorial Center (CRMC)
WHAT: The introduction of Tafeni English-Relf as the first director of the Alabama State Office
Featured speakers include:
- Margaret Huang is the President and CEO of the Southern Poverty Law Center and its lobbying arm, the SPLC Action Fund
- The Rev. Hugh Morris is President of the Talladega County chapter of the NAACP #5061
- Lecia Brooks is the former Chief of Staff and Culture at the Southern Poverty Law Center
- As Tafeni English-Relf takes on her new role as director of the Alabama State Office, she will continue serving as director of the CRMC
WHEN: Tuesday, February 7 at 10:00 a.m. CT
WHERE: Talladega Family Life Center at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 426 Battle St W, Talladega, AL 35160
Please email kimberly.allen@splcenter.org to RSVP and submit questions in advance by Mon., February 6 at noon CT.