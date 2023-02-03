Life Clips and Belfrics enter into Mutual Rescission

/EIN News/ -- AVENTURA, Fla., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Clips, Inc. (OTC: LCLP) (the “Company”) announced today that it and Belfrics have mutually rescinded their August 26, 2021 agreement.



LCLP acquired the Belfrics entities intending to enter the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. At the time, the companies planned an aggressive expansion and scalability of Belfrics' operations. Due to the nature of the cryptocurrency business and the multiple jurisdictions Belfrics was operating in, Life Clips encountered numerous delays in completing its quarterly and annual filings on a regular basis. These delays affected Life Clips' ability to raise the necessary capital for Belfrics, which in turn affected its overall operations.

Most recently, LCLP’s PCAOB auditor resigned, citing lack of resources and expertise related to Belfrics’ multi-jurisdictional digital assets. The circumstances surrounding the FTX bankruptcy have provided additional difficulties in identifying any alternative auditor to complete Life Clips' annual audit, which has prevented the Company from filing our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022 and subsequent quarterly filings.

As a result of all the above, Life Clips and Belfrics believe it is in the best interest of their shareholders to mutually rescind their original transaction.

For more information on Life Clips, visit www.lifeclips.com

