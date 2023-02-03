Submit Release
Scientists challenge universities for hosting disseminator of disinformation on vaccines and crop biotechnology

Vandana Shiva

Credit: Frank Schwichtenberg/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Vandana Shiva speaking at Boston College and Florida International University

Vandana Shiva is not interested in civil discourse, consistently resorting to attacks and hyperbole.”
— Giovanni Molteni Tagliabue
USA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scientists challenge universities for hosting disseminator of disinformation on vaccines and crop biotechnology

An open letter by more than 50 renowned scholars asks Boston College and Florida International University to reconsider scheduled appearances of Dr. Vandana Shiva being sponsored by the schools.

The letter states: “We are concerned about [Vandana Shiva’s] history of promoting views out of step with modern science and for endorsing policies that undermine global food security. There is near to universal belief by scientists and journalists (from perspectives as ideologically diverse as Grist, Discover, The New Yorker, and Forbes that Shiva fosters distorted ideas, often demonstrably false, about a variety of issues but most prominently the safety of vaccines and the use of sustainable agri-food technologies.”

Full list of signatories and text of the open letter found here.

Jon Entine
Genetic Literacy Project
jonentine@geneticliteracyproject.org

