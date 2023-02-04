Family of Sinzae Reed Set to Receive Strong National Support

Share This Article

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, February 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sinzae Reed, a 13-year-old Black youth, was shot and killed in Columbus, Ohio on October 12, 2022. Columbus police arrested his white neighbor, Krieg Butler , 36, within 48 hours of Reed's death, and the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office charged him with murder. Controversially, these charges were dismissed a few days later after Butler allegedly claimed self-defense. People are outraged at this injustice all over the country. The mother and the family of Sinzae Reed and Ohio residents are determined to overturn this unjust result. On February 10th and February 11th, Sinzae Reed will receive national help from Black Lawyers for Justice and other prominent national Black self-defense organizations.EVENT 1: NEWS CONFERENCE, MEETING WITH PROSECUTORSDate: Friday - February 10, 2023 - Time: 1pmLocation: Franklin County Prosecutor's Office373 S High Street – Suite 14 – Columbus, Ohio 43215Event Description: The family of Sinzae Reed and their attorneys from Black Lawyers for Justice will hold a news conference on Kreig Butler, Sinzae’s killer.Afterwards the family and their attorneys will sit down with Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack. Black Lawyers for Justice (BLFJ), a national civil rights organization, has conducted an independent investigation into Sinzae Reed’s killing and will present irrefutable evidence to Franklin County prosecutors to charge Kreig Butler with the murder of Sinzae Reed. BLFJ letter to Franklin County Prosecutor's Office EVENT 2: JUSTICE FOR SINZAE REED RALLY / SECOND AMENDMENT DEMONSTRATIONSDate: Saturday - February 11th - Time: 1pmLocation: 777 Wedgewood Drive – (Wedgewood Village Apartments) Columbus, Ohio 43228Event Description: Saturday February 11th a very strong Second Amendment assembly will take place along with a serious public rally at the scene of Sinzae Reed’s murder. This lawfully armed assembly and public speak-out will take place at the address of 777 Wedgewood Drive, Columbus, Ohio, where Reed was senselessly gunned down by Kreig Butler. These events are spearheaded by the Black Power Movement; the New Black Panther Party; along with the NFAC (Not F*** Around Coalition) who rose public acclaim in 2020 with its awe inspiring Second Amendment demonstrations in Louisville, Kentucky. The NFAC has rebounded since the unjust incarceration if its leader Grandmaster Jay (John Fitzgerald Johnson) in 2022.The New Black Panther Party is Black America’s longest running and most influential Black Nationalist organization, and the foundation behind the growing Black Power Movement across America. According to NBPP National Spokesman Mmoja Ajabu: “ Ohio's stand your ground law has cost us the life of an unarmed 13-year-old- child of African descent named Sinzae Reed. The needless loss of Sinzae's life teaches the Black Power community that it is past time for us to defend the ground on which we stand.”STATEMENT FROM BLACK LAWYERS FOR JUSTICE“Black Lawyers for Justice’s own internal investigation into the killing of Sinzae Reed, has determined that Mr. Kreig Butler, Caucasian male; should be charged and tried for the unjustified murder of Sinzae Reed. There is well-beyond probable cause to charge and try Kreig Butler for brutally contemplating and assassinating Sinzae Reed. We are mortified to believe that Kreig Butler is walking free today, only because he is White and that he killed an unarmed Black child, whose life does not matter to the City of Columbus, Ohio.Furthermore, Kreig Butler has a prior conviction from 2019 for misdemeanor domestic violence in Franklin County Municipal Court. Federal law bars people with domestic violence convictions from carrying firearms. There is no way Kreig Butler should be free right now, he is a danger to this community, and he must face trial.” Statement by Attorney Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq.; lead counsel for Black Lawyers for Justice; Attorney for Sinzae Reed’s mother Meghan Reed.

