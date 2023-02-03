Critical New U.S. Security Assistance to Ukraine

The United States is announcing today two new security assistance packages to help Ukraine continue to defend itself against Russia’s brutal war. These packages include critical air defense and counter-drone capabilities to help Ukraine defend its people, as well as armored infantry vehicles and more equipment that Ukraine is using so effectively, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, artillery ammunition, and conventional and long-range rockets for U.S.-provided HIMARS.

Pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, I am authorizing our 31st drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021, valued at $425 million. In addition, the U.S. Department of Defense will be committing another $1.75 billion in support for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to help strengthen Ukraine’s military.

The United States also continues to rally the world to support Ukraine. We have seen incredible solidarity from our allies and partners. We applaud the more than 50 countries who have come together in solidarity with Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russia alone could end its unprovoked war today. Until it does so, we will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes.