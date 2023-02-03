Wound Dressing Market will manage to achieve USD 20.52 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Wound Dressing Market Size By Product (Advanced, Surgical, and Traditional), By Application (Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds), By End-User (Hospitals and Specialty Clinics), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the wound dressing market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the wound dressing market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/wound-dressing-market/523/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, application, end-user, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global wound dressing market are Smith & Nephew, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, ConvaTec Group PLC, Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Baxter International, URGO Medical, Coloplast Corp., Medtronic, 3M, Derma Sciences Inc. (Integra LifeSciences) among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide wound dressing market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Diabetic foot ulcers are a common complication of diabetes and are managed using wound dressing and wound healing treatments. For instance, 20% of people with diabetic foot ulcers may require to have their foot amputated, according to ScienceDirect. More than 25% of people with diabetes may develop diabetic foot ulcers. One form of wound dressing product, hydrocolloid dressings, aid in moisture retention and hasten the healing of both interior and external wounds. Additionally, the removal of necrotic tissues with the help of these materials is helpful in treating surgical site infections. Healthcare professionals are using wound dressing products more frequently as a result, which is anticipated to fuel market growth throughout the forecast period. Advanced wound dressings are anticipated to generate the largest revenue share in 2022. One of the main causes of its dominance is the increase in burn cases. For instance, 486,000 Americans sought medical attention for burn injuries in 2016, according to the American Burn Association (ABA). Furthermore, it noted that people with burns had the highest prevalence of infection-related issues. The growing senior population base is another important aspect driving market expansion. For instance, the United Nations predicts that there will be about 2.1 billion elderly people worldwide by the year 2050, up from an estimated 962.0 million in 2017. The elderly population is more prone to injuries, which could increase the market throughout the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/523

Scope of Wound Dressing Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product, Application, End-User, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Smith & Nephew, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, ConvaTec Group PLC, Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Baxter International, URGO Medical, Coloplast Corp., Medtronic, 3M, Derma Sciences Inc. (Integra LifeSciences) among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The advanced segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product segment includes advanced, surgical, and traditional. The advanced segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Treatment of chronic and non-healing wounds is the main use of advanced wound dressings. As a result, it is projected that the market would expand as chronic wounds such diabetic foot ulcers become more common. For instance, The Independent Diabetes Trust estimates that 115,000 people in the UK are now living with diabetes. While there are 278,000 venous leg ulcers treated each year, diabetic foot ulcers can happen to anyone. These wounds often take 200 days to heal. As a result of the aforementioned factors, it is estimated that the market for wound dressing would expand throughout the course of the forecast period.

The chronic wounds segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment includes chronic wounds and acute wounds. The chronic wounds segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. An ageing population, an increase in venous pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and other chronic wounds are all expected to contribute to the category's expected rise. For instance, the Administration for Community Living's profile on older Americans predicted that in 2019, there will be 54.1 million Americans aged 65 and over, or almost 19% of the entire population. The population is anticipated to increase by about 36% between 2009 and 2019, reaching 80.8 million by 2040 and 94.7 million by 2060. Additionally, more and more Americans are developing varicose veins each year. One in four Americans, or roughly 23%, have varicose veins, according to the American Heart Association Journal.

The hospitals segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment includes hospitals and specialty clinics. The hospitals segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rise in bariatric procedures, which necessitate the use of wound dressing solutions to avoid surgical site infections, and the rise in surgical procedures as a result of inactive lifestyles worldwide can both be attributed to this market segment's expansion. Additionally, NPWT and surgical wound dressings are impractical for use at home and are better suited for hospital use. Hospitals are moreover thought of as big buyers of wound dressing who have long-term contracts with suppliers. As a result of the aforementioned factors, the category is anticipated to rise over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the wound dressing market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. The market in the region is developing as a result of the sizable population and expanding patient base in countries like the U.S. Additionally, there will be a rise in the need for products that improve wound healing and care in this area because older individuals are more prone to develop wounds. For instance, 54.1 million people, or 16% of the population, were 65 or older in 2019, according to the Administration for Community Living's report on ageing and health. The increased incidence of traffic accidents and the availability of qualified specialists in this field are also expected to drive the demand for wound dressing products in North America.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Wound Dressing market size was valued at USD 0.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.99 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2023 to 2030. The main reasons for the rise in demand in Germany include the fast growing senior population, rising diabetes rates, technological advancements in wound dressing products, and funding for wound dressing research.

China

China Wound Dressing’s market size was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.23 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2030. The provision of wound dressing is required in China due to the aging population's impact on the rise in chronic wounds and lifestyle-related health issues. The WHO projects that by 2040, 28% of all people in China would be elderly, due to the country's rising geriatric population and declining birth rates.

India

India's Wound Dressing market size was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.52 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2030. Traffic accidents increasingly have a substantial socioeconomic impact in India. The Ministry of State Road Transports & Highways issued statistics showing that there were 449,002 traffic accidents in 2019 with 151,113 fatalities and 451,461 injuries.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the wound dressing market is mainly driven by the rising number of incidences.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/523/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Huntingtons Disease Treatment Market Size By Drug Type (Antidepressants, Antipsychotic Drugs, Tetrabenazine, Tranquilizers, and Others), By Treatment (Disease-Modifying Therapies and Symptomatic Treatment), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/huntingtons-disease-treatment-market/536

Hospital EMR Systems Market Size By Component (Services, Hardware, and Software), By Delivery Mode (On-premise and Cloud-based), By Hospital Size (Small & Medium-sized Hospitals, and Large Hospitals), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/hospital-emr-systems-market/535

Dermatology Devices Market Size By Product (Treatment Devices and Diagnostic Devices), By Application (Vascular & Pigmented Lesion Removal, Hair Removal, Cellulite Reduction, Skin Rejuvenation, Body Contouring & Fat Removal, Acne & Tattoo Removal, Wrinkle Removal & Skin Resurfacing, and Others), By End-User (Clinics, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/dermatology-devices-market/534

Veterinary Imaging Market Size By Equipment (Ultrasound Imaging Systems, Computed Tomography Imaging Systems, Radiography (X-ray) Systems, Video Endoscopy Imaging Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems, and Others), By Animal Type (Large Animals, Small Companion Animals, and Others), By Application (Oncology, Orthopedics, Neurology, Cardiology, and Others), By End-User (Reference Laboratories, Hospitals and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/veterinary-imaging-market/530

Wound Dressing Market Size By Product (Advanced, Surgical, and Traditional), By Application (Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds), By End-User (Hospitals and Specialty Clinics), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/wound-dressing-market/523

Wound Cleanser Products Market Size By Product (Antiseptics, Moisturizers, Wetting Agents, and Others), By Form (Solutions, Wipes, Sprays, Foam, and Gels), By Wound Type (Acute Wounds, Burns, and Chronic Wounds), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/wound-cleanser-products-market/522

Pipettes Market Size By Volume (0.1 µL, 0.1-20 µL, 20-300 µL, 300-500 µL, and Others), By Volume Format (Fixed Volume and Adjustable Volume), By Product (Low-Retention, Standard, Filtered and Other), By Technology (Non-Robotic and Robotic), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/pipettes-market/517

Orthopedic Extension Devices Market Size By Product Type (Hip Surgery, Arm Surgery, Knee Surgery, Spine Surgery and Others), By End-User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/orthopedic-extension-devices-market/512

Ocular Drug Delivery Market Size By Technology (Nano-Particle Drug Delivery Systems, Implantable Ocular Drug Delivery Systems, and Particulate Drug Delivery Systems), By Dosage Form (Suspension, Gels, Solution, Emulsion, and Ointments), By Product Type (OTC Drugs and Prescription Drugs), By Drug Class (Anti-Glaucoma, Antiallergy, Anti-VEGF Agents, and Anti-Inflammatory), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/ocular-drug-delivery-market/510