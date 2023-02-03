There were 1,240 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,994 in the last 365 days.
Assistant Secretary Noyes Travel to Qatar and Albania
February 03, 2023, 19:19 GMT
Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes will travel to Qatar and Albania February 4-10. In Doha, Qatar, and Tirana and Shengjin, Albania, Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with government officials and international organization partners on our refugee processing efforts, and with Afghans awaiting resettlement to the United States.
