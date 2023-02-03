Under Secretary Zeya’s Travel to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia and Tokyo, Japan

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will travel to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia and Tokyo, Japan February 5-10, 2023.

In Mongolia February 5-8, Under Secretary Zeya will meet with a range of government, civil society, and religious leaders to deepen robust U.S.-Mongolia partnership on democracy, human rights, law enforcement, and rule of law-related issues. She will also launch a child-friendly space supporting victims of child trafficking during investigations through the U.S.-Mongolia $5.5 million Child Protection Compact Partnership, ensuring trauma-informed and victim-centered practices. The Under Secretary will underscore the U.S. commitment to Mongolia’s role as a democratic partner in the region and globally.

In Tokyo February 8-10, Under Secretary Zeya will lead a U.S. delegation launching the inaugural U.S.-Japan Strategic Dialogue on Democratic Resilience with the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Highlighting the strength of the U.S.-Japan relationship and our shared democratic values, the Dialogue will identify opportunities for further collaboration on strengthening democracy, human rights, and gender equality, including the human rights of marginalized persons, throughout the Indo-Pacific during Japan’s G7 presidency year. The delegation will also include Special Envoy for the Advancement of the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons Jessica Stern and representatives from the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor and the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs. Under Secretary Zeya will also meet with Government of Japan and civil society partners to discuss deepening collaboration and developing shared solutions to a range of human rights, humanitarian, and democracy-related challenges.