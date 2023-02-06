Ben Goddard Joins KukerRanken as Construction and Robotics Specialist

Ben Goddard Joins KukerRanken SLC team

KukerRanken is pleased to announce Ben Goddard has joined the KukerRanken team of Construction and Drones Specialists

KukerRanken Announces Ben Goddard has joined the KR team as UAS and Construction Specialist

KukerRanken is proud to announce the addition of Benjamin (Ben) Goddard to its team as a UAS and Construction Geomatics Specialist in their Salt Lake City (West Valley) location. In this role, Ben will be responsible for consulting and providing unmanned aerial systems (UAS) technology to improve construction and roadwork processes, in addition to consulting and providing construction technology such as lasers, total stations, machine-control, and other modern technologies used on building and road construction jobsites.

“Ben’s multi-level experiences in a wide range of related industries are a significant benefit to our customer base, whether they’re looking at the latest LiDAR systems for ground or aerial use, his experiences as a heavy equipment operator provide insight to machine control and earth work, while his extensive experience in UAS and incident management provide an unmatched backdrop when consulting with public safety, survey, and construction clients,” said Douglas Spotted Eagle, Chief Revenue Officer at KukerRanken. “We’re fortunate to have Ben join us, and anticipate his knowledge and leadership will benefit our customers and the KukerRanken teams at-large.”

Ben brings a wealth of experience to the Kuker Ranken team. They have over 20 yearsof experience in the construction and roadwork industry, and have a deep understanding of UAS technology and its potential applications. Ben brings his many years of experience with the State of Utah Incident Management team, as well as a history of operating heavy equipment, and having served as in law enforcement.

"We are excited to have Ben join our team," said Robert Lycke Jr., president and owner of KukerRanken. “With his skills and experience in emergency management, construction, and UAS technology, Ben will play a critical role in driving innovation and efficiency in our customer’s construction and roadwork projects not only in our Utah stores, but throughout all the KukerRanken stores throughout the western USA."

Ben has also spearheaded the LTAP Uncrewed Aerial Systems workshop to be held in St. George, UT on April 26-27, focused on the first Traffic Incident Management training program solely focused on UAS use in incident management.

About KukerRanken

KukerRanken (KR) is a leading provider of architecture, survey, construction and public safety technology equipment. The company's mission is to deliver high-quality products from Leica Geosystems, Autel, Maptek, Seco, and many other vendors, constantly seeking new and innovative ways to improve engineering and construction measurement processes through technology.

Incorporated nearly 100 years ago in 1928, KR’s home office is located in Seattle Washington, with locations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, and Nevada.

For more information, please contact douglas@kukerranken.com