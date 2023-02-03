Canadian Nuclear Laboratories and Jubilant Radiopharma to Collaborate on the Development of Novel Alpha Radiopharmaceuticals

First project funded through CNL’s Canadian Nuclear Research Initiative-Health program will advance research to develop new cancer treatments using Actinium-225

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada's premier nuclear science and technology organization, is pleased to announce that it will collaborate with Jubilant Radiopharma, an international leader in radiopharmaceuticals, on the development of novel alpha radiopharmaceuticals. Under CNL's Canadian Nuclear Research Initiative – Health (CNRI-H) program, the joint project is part of a broader effort by CNL to support the discovery and development of new life-saving radiopharmaceutical therapies, including targeted alpha therapy and new cancer treatments using Actinium-225, a medical isotope produced by CNL.



Launched in 2019, the CNRI program was originally established by CNL to advance the deployment of small modular reactor (SMRs) and advanced reactor designs, and was expanded into health sciences in 2021 due to the success of the program. The new research cooperation with Jubilant represents the first project in the new CNRI-H program, which is designed to accelerate the development of targeted radiopharmaceuticals in Canada through joint research projects related to health sciences, radiobiology and medical isotope development.

“CNL is incredibly excited to announce the first collaboration under our CNRI-H program, and to be working alongside an industry-leading pharmaceutical company like Jubilant Radiopharma,” commented Dr. Jeff Griffin, CNL’s Vice-President of Science and Technology. “CNL launched CNRI-H to advance the development of targeted radiopharmaceuticals in Canada through collaborations with pioneering health sciences organizations. That is the goal with this project, which is well-aligned with our mission to contribute to the health of Canadians.”

“Jubilant Radiopharma has been a market leader in radiopharmaceutical therapies and diagnostics for almost 70 years,” commented Sergio Calvo, President of Jubilant’s Radiopharmaceuticals Division. “We recognize the wider potential of alpha therapies and by partnering with CNL experts, we will be able to accelerate our program.”

As Canada’s national nuclear laboratories, CNL maintains diverse capabilities in areas of health and dosimetry, including pre-clinical animal studies, isotope production and processing, in vitro drug evaluation, targeted radionuclide therapies, ISO-accredited analytical chemistry services and waste management solutions. CNL is also working to establish itself as an international hub in the research, development and supply of next-generation medical isotopes and radiopharmaceuticals, including Actinium-225, an extremely rare isotope that shows great promise as the basis for new, cutting-edge cancer therapies.

In recent years, CNL has developed a small scale generator which produces enough Actinium-225 for its own research, but also meaningful quantities that it can share with strategic partners in industry and academia to advance treatment safety and efficacy. As part of the collaboration, which is partly funded through in-kind contributions from CNL, Jubilant will make use of this Actinium-225 and CNL’s unique expertise, facilities and infrastructure, in order to conduct the necessary pre-clinical research needed to advance its new radiopharmaceutical.

“Canadian Nuclear Laboratories is uniquely equipped in this country to undertake research using these alpha-emitting isotopes,” commented George Baidoo, CNL’s Technical Director of Health in Business Development. “With the support of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited, CNL also continues to invest in our pharmaceutical capabilities, facilities, equipment and quality assurance competencies, having recently obtained Good Laboratory Practices certification. Overall, CNL is well positioned to help companies unlock the potential of new nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceuticals and bring hope to people around the world who suffer from cancer.”

For more information on CNL, including its CNRI-H program and its activities in the health sector, please visit www.cnl.ca.

About Jubilant Radiopharma

Jubilant Radiopharma, a division of Jubilant Pharma Ltd., is an industry-leading radiopharmaceutical business that comprises development, manufacturing and commercialisation of products through Radiopharmaceuticals business and distribution through the Radiopharmacies business. Jubilant Radiopharma’s manufactured products are used in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of various diseases with specialisation in lung, thyroid, bone and cardiac imaging products as well as in thyroid disease therapy. The division’s Radiopharmacies business is the second largest radiopharmacy network in the US with 46 pharmacies distributing nuclear medicine products to the largest national Group Purchasing Organisations (GPOs), regional health systems, stand-alone imaging centres, cardiologists and hospitals. This business has over 30 years of experience in serving the US nuclear medicine community and its current geographical reach enables it to serve over four million patients yearly. The Radiopharmacies business complements the Company’s niche Radiopharmaceuticals business and provides it with direct access to hospital networks. Jubilant Radiopharma is focused on developing, manufacturing, commercializing and distributing high quality and sustainable diagnostic and therapeutic agents for the sole purpose of “Improving Lives Through Nuclear Medicine” on a global scale.

About CNL

As Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory, and working under the direction of AECL, CNL is a world leader in the development of innovative nuclear science and technology products and services. Guided by an ambitious corporate strategy known as Vision 2030, CNL fulfills three strategic priorities of national importance – restoring and protecting the environment, advancing clean energy technologies, and contributing to the health of Canadians.

By leveraging the assets owned by Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), CNL also serves as the nexus between government, the nuclear industry, the broader private sector and the academic community. CNL works in collaboration with these sectors to advance innovative Canadian products and services towards real-world use, including carbon-free energy, cancer treatments and other therapies, non-proliferation technologies and waste management solutions.

To learn more about CNL, please visit www.cnl.ca.

