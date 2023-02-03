A $13,000 Caribbean Private Island Resort Vacation Package for Two Being Raffled Off by St. John Land Conservancy

Supporters are entered to win when they make a $59 donation

/EIN News/ -- CRUZ BAY, Virgin Islands (U.S.), Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. John Land Conservancy (SJLC), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) community organization dedicated to the preservation of the natural and historic resources of the island, is raffling a Caribbean private island resort vacation package for two, valued at over $13,000. Supporters are entered to win when they make a $59 donation to support the St. John Land Conservancy's mission of protecting paradise. All are welcome to join the raffle.

The vacation features:

Enter St. John Land Conservancy's 2nd Annual Love for the Land Fundraiser here: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/L4L2023

St. John Land Conservancy (SJLC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) community organization dedicated to the preservation of the natural and historic resources of the island of St. John, in the United States Virgin Islands.

Right now, on St John, in the United States Virgin Islands, SJLC is quietly working to protect two threatened parcels of land, at Catherinberg and on Bordeaux Mountain, both of which contain important resources for the island. Each parcel is home to native plants, trees, birds and animals. Preserving this land keeps the watershed intact and protects the coral reefs.

Heavy machinery is stripping away tropical forest and all its creatures. Watersheds and views will be irreversibly changed. Endangered species will be lost. Artifacts and ruins lie degrading, losing valuable history in their story. Gates, walls and signs go up, never to allow access again, and changing the feel of the island.

The annual Love for the Land raffle raises vital funds and, in 2022, raised over $85,000. The lucky winner last year enjoyed a private villa vacation with airfare, boat trips, and local dining.

Check out St. John Land Conservancy: www.stjohnlandconservancy.org

Contact Information:

Larry Taft

President

ltaft@stjohnlandconservancy.org



March Storm

Administration & Marketing

info@stjohnlandconservancy.org

908-323-9733



