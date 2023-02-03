America’s Future Files Amicus Brief in “Gender Identity” Case
EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Future, Inc., a national leader in the fight to preserve individual rights, promote American values and traditions, and protect the nation’s Constitutional Republic, announced that it submitted an Amicus brief to the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Tennessee, et al. v Department of Education, 6th Cir. Dkt. No. 22-5807 (2022) with six other nonprofits on January 31, 2023.
The brief supports a lower court’s order issuing a preliminary injunction enjoining the Department of Education (DOE) from implementing a Final Agency Action, which indicates a clear intent, on the part of the administration and its agencies, to wildly misapply and expand the holding of the 2020 SCOTUS decision in Bostock v Clayton County, 140 S. Ct. 1731 (2020) (https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/19pdf/17-1618_hfci.pdf) in an effort to materially modify Title IX’s prohibition on sex discrimination and to implement their woke gender identity beliefs into our laws.
“Under the DOE interpretation, a person could declare to be one gender on Monday and then, on Tuesday, declare to be a gender inconsistent with the day before and the day after,” said Mary O’Neill, Executive Director of America’s Future. “This administration’s absurd woke agenda – in this case, Title IX prohibitions – is alarming, risky, and defies common sense and biologically-based definitions. For the sake of saving a civil, decent society and protecting our children, we hope that the Sixth Circuit upholds the preliminary injunction handed down by the lower court, sending a clear message that America rejects perverted ideologies calculated to harm our children and destroy America.”
In Bostock (2020), SCOTUS held, “[a]n employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender violates Title VII” – circumstances involving employment law. Title IX is not even mentioned in the majority opinion. In issuing Executive Order (EO) 13988, President Biden required all executive branch agencies to assess all regulations in order to find ways to implement a distorted view of the ruling and his newly created definitions of “sex” and “gender.”
Our Amicus brief recognizes and supports the district court’s jurisdiction and sound order enjoining the DOE from furthering its goals and agenda, which, as our Amicus brief states, “undermine the morality of the nation.”
To read more details about this filing, along with several other briefs filed by America’s Future, please visit our Law & Policy page on our website at www.AmericasFuture.net.
ABOUT AMERICA’S FUTURE, INC.
Founded in 1946, America’s Future, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to protecting the individual rights of every American and our Judeo-Christian values that make America exceptional. We do our work through educational and informational initiatives, strategic partnerships, communications, and networking opportunities that empower Americans to get involved in the fight to preserve the American way of life, now and for generations to come. For information, visit www.AmericasFuture.net.
