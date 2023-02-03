|GDUFA YEAR/
Actions This Month
|21-Oct
|21-Nov
|21-Dec
|22-Jan
|22-Feb
|22-Mar
|22-Apr
|22-May
|22-Jun
|22-Jul
|22-Aug
|22-Sep
|FY-2022
|Refuse to Receive (RTR) - Originals
|3
|3
|3
|3
|9
|3
|5
|5
|6
|2
|4
|3
|49
|Standard - GDUFA II
|3
|2
|1
|1
|8
|3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|2
|3
|38
|Priority - GDUFA II
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|11
|GDUFA I
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Acknowledgement - Original
|61
|63
|45
|83
|91
|62
|70
|94
|77
|48
|56
|69
|819
|Refuse to Receive (RTR) - PAS
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Withdrawals (all original ANDAs)
|201
|5
|31
|17
|10
|25
|30
|25
|20
|6
|61
|6
|437
|Approved ANDA
|193
|0
|18
|12
|2
|15
|4
|16
|16
|0
|38
|2
|316
|Unapproved ANDA
|8
|5
|13
|5
|8
|10
|26
|9
|4
|6
|23
|4
|121
|Withdrawals (PAS)
|8
|7
|24
|5
|18
|8
|10
|7
|5
|4
|2
|8
|106
|Approvals
|49
|67
|34
|61
|59
|63
|45
|84
|52
|65
|75
|68
|722
|First Time Generics
|6
|8
|5
|7
|7
|14
|11
|30
|6
|6
|6
|9
|115
|Not First Time Generics
|43
|59
|29
|54
|52
|49
|34
|54
|46
|59
|69
|59
|607
|First Cycle Approvals
|12
|13
|4
|17
|8
|10
|8
|11
|13
|17
|9
|8
|130
|Not First Cycle Approvals
|37
|54
|30
|44
|51
|53
|37
|73
|39
|48
|66
|60
|592
|Tentative Approvals
|14
|8
|22
|19
|12
|18
|17
|10
|19
|13
|22
|9
|183
|First Cycle Tentative Approvals (included above)
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|14
|Complete Responses (CR)
|152
|168
|108
|195
|141
|141
|168
|125
|159
|171
|142
|141
|1811
|Information Requests (IR)
|365
|353
|308
|377
|422
|466
|324
|409
|391
|291
|349
|315
|4370
|Originals
|210
|233
|194
|236
|260
|284
|193
|264
|228
|172
|235
|188
|2697
|Supplements
|155
|120
|114
|141
|162
|182
|131
|145
|163
|119
|114
|127
|1673
|Discipline Review Letters (DRL)
|188
|201
|202
|165
|168
|243
|141
|184
|314
|168
|231
|279
|2484
|Drug Master File Completeness Assessment (DMF CA)
|57
|73
|38
|42
|44
|58
|36
|32
|45
|42
|46
|32
|545
|GDUFA YEAR (Receipts)
Submissions This Month
|21-Oct
|21-Nov
|21-Dec
|22-Jan
|22-Feb
|22-Mar
|22-Apr
|22-May
|22-Jun
|22-Jul
|22-Aug
|22-Sep
|FY-2022
|Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) +
|24
|51
|135
|61
|50
|125
|64
|74
|58
|60
|57
|98
|857
|Amendments
|220
|188
|236
|200
|225
|261
|205
|218
|213
|152
|180
|215
|2513
|Major
|95
|77
|101
|68
|76
|95
|84
|95
|91
|67
|83
|76
|1008
|Minor
|57
|45
|78
|65
|77
|83
|63
|72
|67
|49
|60
|90
|806
|Unsolicited Amendments ++
|68
|66
|57
|67
|72
|83
|58
|51
|55
|36
|37
|49
|699
|Pre-Submission Facility Correspondence
|14
|2
|2
|11
|2
|6
|4
|2
|10
|6
|0
|3
|62
|CBE Supplements
|811
|753
|821
|643
|548
|748
|669
|665
|691
|668
|788
|621
|8426
|PAS Supplements +++
|120
|105
|114
|95
|85
|138
|108
|95
|131
|98
|110
|97
|1296
|DMFs - Type II
|49
|50
|77
|55
|58
|82
|48
|52
|65
|72
|54
|60
|722
|Controls ++++
|323
|339
|255
|322
|347
|356
|350
|311
|315
|225
|297
|292
|3732
|Requests for Clarfication
|1
|2
|3
|4
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|Post CR Meeting Requests This Month
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|7
|4
|7
|5
|7
|5
|59
NOTE: Numbers reflect current data at the time of posting and may change based on refreshed counts in our tracking systems, including application status updates.
These numbers are not intended for Congressional reporting purposes.
* = This data requires additional verification and will be posted when available.
+ = Original Receipts are reported as raw receipts (versus filed receipts).
++ = Due to system capabilities, counts for unsolicited amendments were previously based on amendments submitted after a tentative approval was issued. Starting in Oct. 2019 (FY 2020) the monthly metric report now captures all unsolicited amendments submitted to the agency.
+++ = PAS Supplements do not include REMS PAS supplements.
++++ = Controls count only those requests deemed appropriate for a control. FY 2022 controls were updated at FY 2022 closeout to accurately reflect monthly requests after migration to a new tracking system.