TELUS ranks highest among North American telecoms on Corporate Knights Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS has been recognized by Corporate Knights in its Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations as the top North American telecommunications company, ranking 37th overall for its global leadership and commitment to building a better, more sustainable future. This improved placement is an increase from 49th in 2022 and 54th in 2021, recognizing TELUS’ ongoing commitment to make sustainability a core part of its business and allocating meaningful resources to reduce its carbon footprint. The Corporate Knights ranking is based on a rigorous assessment of nearly 7,000 public companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues and is one of the world’s most valued and transparent rules-based sustainability ratings. TELUS was also recently recognized on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 22nd year in a row, leading the Canadian telecommunication industry in environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

“Our team’s commitment to sustainability is foundational to our leadership in social capitalism. This recognition by the Corporate Knights and Dow Jones Sustainability Index reinforces our dedication to not only eliminating our carbon footprint, but as well, helping proactively improve the health of the planet our children will inherit, while also creating meaningful value for our fellow citizens,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “Thanks to the unparalleled efforts of our team, we have set ambitious environmental and sustainability targets to help ensure the well-being of our communities. Moreover, we have leveraged these targets to become a leader in sustainable finance by issuing the first sustainability-linked bonds in Canada. I am incredibly grateful to our team for their passionate dedication to improving the social, economic, environmental and health outcomes in the communities where our team members live, work and serve on a global basis.”

TELUS’ recognition by the Corporate Knights and Dow Jones Sustainability Index follows a number of international accolades recognizing TELUS’ global leadership in sustainability, corporate citizenship, social purpose, and environmental and social reporting, including:

Received an A- rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), placing in the top 10 per cent globally

Being named one of Canada’s Top 100 Greenest Employers

Recognized as the only telecommunications company listed in the Wall Street Journal’s top 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies in the World

Awarded the Terra Carta Seal for leadership on climate change energy transition

Recipient of several 2022 Loyalty360 Awards including the Social Impact and Corporate Social Responsibility and CSR & Social Impact Awards

Featured in Sustainability Magazine’s Top 100 Companies in Sustainability, ranking 8th

Recognized by Corporate Knights as one of 2022’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada



To learn more about TELUS’ commitment to a more sustainable future, visit telus.com/sustainability .

