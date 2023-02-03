Upcoming Panel Discussion to Explore the Journeys of Black Entrepreneurs in the Music Industry

Underground Music Collective announced new virtual panel on the experiences of Black music industry professionals during this year's Black History Month

For Black History Month, we are inviting key industry leaders from our community to share their perspectives, in the hope of creating a broader dialogue”
— Gerard Longo, Founder and & CEO of Underground Music Collective
NASHVILLE, TN, USA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Underground Music Collective announced a series of virtual panel discussions, with the first focusing on highlighting the experiences of Black music industry professionals during this year’s Black History Month.

The virtual panel, Succeeding as an Entrepreneur in the Music Industry takes place on Wednesday, February 15th at 6 p.m. CT. The panel will give multi-disciplinary music industry veterans share their experiences navigating the industry as a Black creative, the challenges they've encountered and overcome, and the lessons they have learned along the way.

“One of the first discussions our team had in determining programming for the new year was how we can invite members of our community to share their experiences in the music industry.” says Underground Music Collective Founder & CEO, Gerard Longo. “For Black History Month, we are inviting key industry leaders from our community to share their perspectives, in the hope of creating a broader dialogue.”

Succeeding as a Black Entrepreneur in the Music Industry will be moderated by Brandi Sims, CEO of Brandinc PR. Confirmed panelists will include the following:

Sidney Eugene, Music Business Mentor at LearnMBE.com; 40+ year music industry veteran (Warner, UMG, Sony/RED.

Sacha Walton, Founder of SWI Management and author of Beyond The Music: A Music Artist Entrepreneurship Guide.

Lord Goldie, Nashville-born hip hop artist, producer, and artist manager.

Vince Ashton, performing artist and television personality (Food Network Canada, The CW).

The virtual panel discussion is free to attend and attendees can register on Eventbrite. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions to the panelists during the Q&A portion of the event.

In addition, attendees are encouraged to make a tax-deductible donation to Underground Music Collective via the organization’s fiscal sponsorship from the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville.

To learn more about Underground Music Collective, please visit www.undergroundmusiccollective.com. To register for the event, please visit Eventbrite.

About Underground Music Collective

Underground Music Collective (UMC) is a Nashville-based music publication and multimedia services company. UMC's mission is to create a robust ecosystem that empowers independent creatives to pursue their passions. Since launching in 2016, UMC's daily web content has impacted hundreds of thousands of individuals, and the platform has tirelessly supported thousands of emerging artists globally by providing professional artist development, marketing, promotion, photography, writing, and social media services. In March 2021, Underground Music Collective was welcomed as a fiscally-sponsored project of the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville, a business incubation program for qualified arts projects and organizations who may benefit from tax-exempt status. For more information, visit www.undergroundmusiccollective.com, and follow the company on Instagram @UMCNashville and YouTube @UMCNashville.

