Co-Chairs’ Statement on the Third ASEAN-U.S. Cyber Policy Dialogue

The following joint statement was released by the Governments of the United States and Indonesia, co-chairs for the 3rd ASEAN-U.S. Cyber Policy Dialogue.

The third ASEAN-U.S. Cyber Policy Dialogue was held virtually on February 1, 2023. The Dialogue demonstrated strong partnership and a shared vision of an open, peaceful, interoperable, reliable, and secure cyberspace that supports international trade and commerce, strengthens international security, and fosters economic prosperity, free expression, and innovation. The United States and Indonesia co-chaired the dialogue.

Recalling the ASEAN-U.S. Leaders’ Statement on Cybersecurity Cooperation adopted at the Sixth ASEAN-U.S. Summit in November 2018, which reaffirmed our shared vision of “a peaceful, secure, and resilient regional cyberspace,” and the convening of the second ASEAN-U.S. Cyber Policy Dialogue held virtually on October 8, 2021, the Dialogue exchanged views on the regional and international cyber environment, as well as domestic cyber policies and priorities, including, joint cooperation in international and regional venues and our respective cyber capacity building activities.

The Dialogue reaffirmed commitments to support and implement the framework of responsible state behavior in cyberspace, including in ongoing discussions within the UN Open Ended Working Group.

The Dialogue acknowledged the work that has been done in fostering greater regional cybersecurity cooperation and capacity building, as well as the importance of continued implementation of cyber confidence building measures to reduce the risk of misperception and escalation in cyberspace. This includes efforts advanced through the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime, the ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting, and the ASEAN Regional Forum Inter-Sessional Meeting on Security of and in the Use of Information and Communication Technologies. The Dialogue also committed to increasing efforts on capacity building and regional cybersecurity cooperation.

The Dialogue discussed strengthening regional cooperation on cyber capacity building including through initiatives and programs—such as the Digital Connectivity and Cybersecurity Partnership, the U.S.-ASEAN Smart Cities Partnership, ASEAN-Japan Cybersecurity Capacity Building Center and the ASEAN-Singapore Cybersecurity Center of Excellence — and ASEAN’s efforts to build its capacity to protect critical infrastructure, which includes Industrial Control Systems, and efforts to combat cybercrime.

The Dialogue advances the cooperation between the United States and ASEAN outlined under the ASEAN-U.S. Strategic Plan of Action, the ASEAN-U.S. Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and the principles and vision of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025.

The Dialogue agreed to explore the possibility of convening the fourth ASEAN-U.S. Cyber Policy Dialogue in 2023 in-person on the sidelines of Singapore International Cyber Week.

