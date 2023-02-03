Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Sison’s Travel to Seattle, Washington

Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison will travel to Seattle, Washington, February 6-7, 2023, to highlight America’s multilateral leadership and to discuss the many ways in which that leadership reflects U.S. values of democracy and human rights and contributes to our country’s safety, security, and prosperity. During her visit, the Assistant Secretary will headline events hosted by the World Affairs Council of Seattle and meet with students at the University of Washington and Seattle University to discuss today’s shared global challenges, as well as career opportunities at the Department of State and in international organizations.

