JDM Technology Group Acquires Operations and Maintenance Software Provider AllMax Software

JDM Technology Group, a leading global software business of best-in-class software providers, has acquired Kenton, OH based AllMax Software. AllMax makes wastewater, water, CMMS, and pre-treatment software.

KENTON, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JDM Technology Group, a leading global software business of best-in-class software providers, has acquired Kenton, OH based AllMax Software. AllMax makes wastewater, water, CMMS, and pre-treatment software. The transaction closed on January 31, 2023 after approval from AllMax owners Russell and Patricia Maxwell.

Since 1994, AllMax Software has delivered first class operations and maintenance management software. AllMax helps plants and facilities increase performance, efficiency, and profitability by delivering critical information quickly and accurately.

"AllMax Software has been a leader in the Water and Wastewater industry for over 28 years and when we decided to sell the business, we looked for companies that aligned with our approach to sales and supporting our clients. JDM was selected since we believe that it will be a great fit for our customers and our employees. With the support of JDM's global resources and industry expertise, AllMax Software will continue to create value and new opportunities for its customers."

JDM Technology Group is a private, family owned business focused on long term growth. It is known for creating exceptional software solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction, and operations industries. A key differentiator from other players in the market is its commitment to never "end-of-life" its software so customers are never forced to stop using their preferred solution.

"We're thrilled to welcome to AllMax to the JDM family," said JDM CEO Jim McFarlane. "The deep industry expertise of its people and its robust operations and maintenance software further strengthens our existing facility management portfolio. We look forward to working with the AllMax team."

AllMax joins, AerieHub, EPAC, MicroMain Corporation, MPulse Software, and TeamWORKS as part of JDM's facility management software group. Randall Brous, President of MPulse Software, will lead AllMax and oversee day-to-day operations of the business.

About AllMax Software

AllMax Software helps facilities efficiently manage maintenance and operations data. Established in 1994, the company delivers critical information quickly and accurately so plants and facilities can improve performance and profitability.

About JDM Technology Group

JDM Technology Group is a global software business focused on delivering business software systems for the architecture, engineering, construction, and operations industries with over 150,000 users served in 40 countries on 7 continents, employing over 575 staff. The JDM Technology Group's core philosophy is a long-term commitment to customer support and service coupled with providing the best possible solutions to customers. JDM Technology Group companies include CavSoft, CSSP, CostCon, LEVESYS, Nimbus, Plusfactor, and Spearhead Software in Australia and New Zealand; AerieHub, AllMax Software, Builder Software Tools, Computer Guidance Corporation, ConEst Software, Deneb Software, Explorer Software, EPAC, IndustrySmarts, JOBPOWER, Maestro Technologies, MicroMain Corporation, MPulse Software, TeamWORKS, and Vision InfoSoft in North America; and Estimate, Integrity, RedSkyIT, Rendra, and Safran in the UK, Europe and the Middle East.

Media Contact

Elle Shum, JDM Technology Group, 8006658966, elle.shum@jdmtechnologygroup.com

SOURCE JDM Technology Group