Greg Gunter Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent Greg Gunter accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Greg is one of the exclusive agents that represent the luxury real estate market in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, Mexico (PRWEB) February 03, 2023

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Broker and Owner Greg Gunter—widely known as The Dream Pro: "San Miguel's Dream Home Expert!"—earned his rank as the #2 Realtor in all of Mexico among the nation's largest master franchise before starting BHHS Colonial Homes San Miguel as the nation's first & flagship office for the brand. Greg loves matching Buyers and Sellers with their Dream Homes—in fact, he's matched homeowners with their Dream Homes since 1974!

In San Miguel de Allende, Luxury Collection Broker Greg proves an expert at matching Sellers and Buyers in the luxury market, having proved that expertise with the following critical designations:



Luxury Lifestyle Broker • Architect • M.B.A.

#2 Realtor nationwide for Mexico's largest franchise

Mexico's only Realtor member of the now-defunct Forbes Real Estate Council

Certified Luxury Home Marketing Guild member (multiple sales above $1MM USD in value)

Certified Luxury Collection Specialist

Member, Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate

International President's Circle winner

CIPS® designation, a Certified International Property Specialist

Greg's architectural background offers a unique perspective to his Luxury Collection clients, having designed and built his own $2.6 million USD luxury home in the U.S., an Umbrian-style farmhouse inspired by Under the Tuscan Sun author Frances Mayes. His award-winning home—named Colorado Home of the Year by Colorado Homes & Lifestyles magazine—was also featured in the Wall St. Journal and The Denver Post.

For clients exploring vacation or second-home ownership in San Miguel de Allende, Dream Pro Greg—a full-time resident since 2009—offers a fresh wealth of personal insight into the business, legal, and lifestyle aspects of San Miguel, along with the personal experience of having designed & built his own Spanish Colonial home here and operating a local rental property.

With over forty years of experience in real estate, Greg split his professional career between residential and commercial development. After earning his real estate M.B.A. from the University of Colorado, he invested a quarter of a century in residential & commercial retail real estate and was part of the development team responsible for landmark U.S. retail projects like the $625 million USD Academy Awards' venue, Hollywood & Highland. Greg later cofounded a retail development services firm involved with the development of internationally renowned U.S. shopping meccas from The Forum Shops in Las Vegas to Houston Galleria, housing luxury tenants like Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Gucci, and other premier brands.

Quoted as a local real estate authority in publications like Forbes, NextAvenue, the New York Post, International Living, and The Daily Beast, Greg is one of only two local Realtors chosen by reputation to represent San Miguel's Realtor market in the internationally published publication Overseas Retirement Letter. He was also the only Realtor invited from San Miguel to speak at eBay's 2017 InCon real estate Conference in Mexico City.

A past board member and supporter of several local charities, Greg also once penned a social column for our local bilingual newspaper, Atención. He enjoys creating the region's most unique real estate marketing, and writes thriller novels in his spare time, promising visitors an equally thrilling tour of this UNESCO World Heritage Site we call home: San Miguel de Allende, voted #1 City in the World multiple times each by Condé Nast Traveler and Travel & Leisure.

Visit Greg Gunter's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/greg-gunter/

ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/greg_gunter_joins_the_exclusive_haute_residence_real_estate_network/prweb19148318.htm