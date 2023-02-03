Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,364 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 351,058 in the last 365 days.

GOMEZ TRIAL ATTORNEYS OBTAINS A $8.4 MILLION VERDICT

SAN DIEGO SUPERIOR COURT JURY AWARDS SAN DIEGO MAN $8.4 MILLION IN HIS LAWSUIT AGAINST A CALIFORNIA VETERANS HOME AFTER SUFFERING MAJOR INJURIES AND DEVELOPING CHRONIC REGIONAL PAIN SYNDROME FROM A SLIP AND FALL INCIDENT ON THE PROPERTY 

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A San Diego Superior Court jury has returned an $8.4 million verdict in favor of a 66 year-old man who tripped and fell at the State of California's veterans home located at 700 E. Naples Court in Chula Vista. On April 4, 2019, the man visited the home with a therapy dog to provide care to residents housed there.  After completing that work, the man and his dog walked outside and headed toward a field on the property for the dog to relieve itself. On the way, the man tripped over an unusual second curb built on top of an existing curb. The second curb is pictured below:

$0 Offer - $8.4 Million Verdict

The man tripped, struck his knee and suffered fractures to his knee and toe. He later developed chronic regional pain syndrome from those injuries, a permanent and painful condition. The evidence at trial established that the State built the second curb in violation of approved plans and without any permit, inspection or approvals. The second curb has existed at the property for more than ten years and remains in that dangerous condition today.

The jury determined that the curb was a "dangerous condition of public property" and that the curb was the cause of the man's injuries. Lead trial attorney John Gomez of Gomez Trial Attorneys states, "This unauthorized curb is a potential death trap for not only visitors like my client but for the elderly veterans that live as this home. The State of California must do better for those we owe the most to."

The jury's verdict included compensation for future medical expenses and for both past and future pain and suffering and relating harms.

The case name is Colby v. State of California, San Diego Superior Court Case No. 37-2019-00058753-CU-PO-CTL.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gomez-trial-attorneys-obtains-a-8-4-million-verdict-301738105.html

SOURCE Gomez Trial Attorneys

You just read:

GOMEZ TRIAL ATTORNEYS OBTAINS A $8.4 MILLION VERDICT

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.