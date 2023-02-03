Ambassador Fick’s Travel to Seoul, Republic of Korea and the ASEAN Digital Ministers Meeting, in Boracay, Philippines

On February 6-10, Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Nathaniel C. Fick will travel to Seoul, Republic of Korea for consultations with government and industry leaders, followed by participation in the ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meetings in Boracay, Philippines.

While in Seoul on February 6-8, Ambassador Fick will meet with counterparts from the ROK Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Science and ICT, and the Yongsan Presidential Office to discuss cooperation on cybersecurity, secure information and communications technology infrastructure, and digital regulation. He will also meet with KT, Samsung Electronics, and SK Telecom to discuss their work in 5G wireless networks, including Open Radio Access Networks.

While in Boracay on February 8-10, Ambassador Fick will serve as head of the U.S. delegation and representative to the 3rd ASEAN Digital Ministers’ (ADGMIN) Meeting. He will join Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Information and Communications Policy Steve Lang, who will serve as head of the U.S. delegation and representative to the 3rd ASEAN Digital Senior Officials’ (ADGSOM) Meetings from February 6-8. The Ambassador and Deputy Assistant Secretary will reaffirm our partnership with ASEAN on a broad range of digital economy priorities and support for ASEAN centrality. They will also meet with representatives from ASEAN member states, other Dialogue Partners, and the private sector to reinforce our commitment to the region and explore opportunities for further cooperation. The United States will underscore the importance of U.S.-ASEAN cooperation and emphasize the role the digital economy plays in ensuring security and prosperity in the ASEAN region and the wellbeing of our combined one billion people.

