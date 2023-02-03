Quad-Flat-No-Lead Packaging Market Expected to Reach $1.1 Billion By 2031: Allied Market Research

Benefits offered by quad-flat-no-lead packages over conventional leaded packages and wide usage of the technology in consumer electronics and semiconductor packaging drive the growth of the global quad-flat-no-lead packaging market. Region-wise, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. By moulding method, the punched segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global quad-flat-no-lead packaging market generated $453.10 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $453.10 Million Market Size in 2031 $1.1 Billion CAGR 8.8% No. of Pages in Report 293 Segments Covered Terminal Pads, Industry Vertical, Type, Moulding Method, and Region Drivers Quad-flat-no-lead (QFN) packages outperform dual in-line surface-mount technology (SMT) packages in terms of thermal performance QFN packages have low inductance, low capacitance, a tiny package volume, a smaller board routing area, and no external leads as compared to conventional leaded packages, allowing electronic component manufacturers to achieve product simplification Opportunities Wide usage of quad-flat-no-lead packaging technology in consumer electronics and semiconductor packaging Restraints As quad-flat-no-lead package has tiny, closely spaced pins, it is easily harmed and deformed by careless handling. Moreover, accurately reformatting them is challenging

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a notable impact on the quad-flat-no-lead packaging market. Semiconductor companies were forced to cease operations due to reduced demand from the consumer electronics industry. Moreover, the supply chain was affected, which had an immediate effect on lead times, backlog commitments, projections, costs, and labor management.

Due to the reduced demand from the semiconductor manufacturing sector, various governments worldwide imposed lockdowns and social distancing rules, which had an influence on the semiconductor industry's ability to produce semiconductors. Consequently, the demand for quad-flat-no-lead technology decreased.

However, the market is gradually recovering post the pandemic.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global quad-flat-no-lead packaging market based on terminal pads, industry vertical, type, moulding method, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on terminal pads, the fully exposed terminal ends segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the global quad-flat-no-lead packaging market, and would rule the roost through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the pull-back terminal ends and side wettable flank terminal ends segments.

Based on industry vertical, the automotive segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing one-third of the global quad-flat-no-lead packaging market, and would lead the trail through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the consumer electronics, industrial, computing/networking, and communications segments.

In terms of type, the air-cavity QFN segment captured the largest market share of nearly half of the global quad-flat-no-lead packaging market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The same segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 9.3% through 2031. The report also studies the plastic-moulded QFN and others segments.

In terms of moulding method, the punched segment captured the largest market share of over half of the global quad-flat-no-lead packaging market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The sawn segment, on the other hand, is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 9.1% through 2031.

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global quad-flat-no-lead packaging market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same market is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global quad-flat-no-lead packaging market analyzed in the research include Amkor Technology, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Microchip Technology Inc., STATS ChipPAC Pte Ltd, ASE, NXP Semiconductors, JCET Group, Powertech Technology Inc., Tianshui Huatian Technology Co., Ltd., and ChipMOS Technologies Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global quad-flat-no-lead packaging market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the Quad-Flat-No-Lead Packaging Market Forecast, segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the quad-flat-no-lead packaging market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing quad-flat-no-lead packaging market opportunities.

Quad-flat-no-lead packaging market outlook is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the quad-flat-no-lead packaging market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global quad-flat-no-lead packaging market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Quad-Flat-No-Lead Packaging Market Key Segments:



By Terminal Pads:

Fully Exposed Terminal Ends

Pull-Back Terminal Ends

Side Wettable Flank Terminal Ends

By Industry Vertical:

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Automotive

Computing/Networking

Communications

By Type:

Air-Cavity QFN

Plastic-Moulded QFN

Others

By Moulding Method:

Punched

Sawn

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

