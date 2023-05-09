Retina Group of New York Advises Diabetic Eye Screening Especially Before Starting Semaglutide (Ozempic®)
Semaglutide (Ozempic®) Diabetic Patients Need Retina Screening and Monitoring Exams
This is an important study that underscores the need of having a dilated eye exam, when diagnosed with diabetes and before starting any new medication for diabetes, including semaglutide.”HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- If you have diabetes, it's suggested you get a screening exam for diabetic retinopathy at the time of diagnosis and especially before starting treatment with the new drug semaglutide (Ozempic®).
— Dr. James M. Maisel, CEO of the Retina Group of New York
Recent studies found that nearly 6% of patients with diabetes who were treated with semaglutide developed diabetic retinopathy within two years. (1-4) People with diabetes who take other oral hypoglycemic drugs also have been found to be at an increased risk of developing diabetic retinopathy. This is a serious complication of diabetes which can lead to vision loss if not treated and diabetic retinopathy is one of the leading causes of blindness. People with diabetes who are starting the drug semaglutide should have a dilated eye screening exam prior to starting treatment. Treatments for diabetic retinopathy are available, safe and effective.
"Diabetic retinopathy is a serious complication of diabetes, and it's important for patients to be aware of the risks associated with diabetes and medications," said James M. Maisel, M.D., CEO of the Retina Group of New York. "This study shows that screening for diabetic retinopathy should be done before starting semaglutide, and that patients should be monitored closely for any changes in their vision." Semaglutide is a new type of medication for Type 2 diabetes that has been shown to be effective in controlling blood sugar levels. However, it is important for patients to be aware of the potential risks associated with the drug, including the risk of diabetic retinopathy.
"The study highlights the importance of regular eye exams for people with diabetes," said Dr. Maisel. "Early detection and treatment of diabetic retinopathy can help prevent vision loss and other complications. Patients can take advantage of the cardiovascular protective effect of Ozempic, but they may be asymptomatic but paradoxyically need medical retinal treatment as their blood glucose comes under better control . We have been able to prevent blindness in nearly 100% of patients with diabetic retinopathy and maintain or even improve vision."
Dr. James M. Maisel further commented on the study, "Many patients have procrastinated getting their regular eye exams due to COVID risks. Early detection and treatment is essential to maintain or even improve vision and prevent blindness from this serious complication of diabetes. This is an important finding that underscores the need of having a dilated eye exam when diagnosed with diabetes and before starting any new medication for diabetes, including semaglutide."
The Retina Group of New York urges all people with diabetes to get screened for diabetic retinopathy at the time of diagnosis and on a regular basis even if asymptomatic. The Retina Group of New York offers diabetic retinopathy screenings and can provide pharmacologic, laser and surgical treatments for diabetic retinopathy when necessary.
About the Retina Group of New York
The Retina Group of New York (RGONY) has been providing outstanding retinal care to patients in the New York-Long Island area for over 40 years as a leading provider of advanced eye care services, with a team of board certified ophthalmologists with specialty training in the diagnosis and treatment of retinal conditions. RGONY offers a comprehensive range of services for the diagnosis and treatment of retinal conditions, including diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, floaters and retinal detachments, surgical complications and offers second opinions. The group is committed to staying at the forefront of the latest advances in eye care and providing the best possible care to its patients. James M. Maisel, M.D., CEO of the Retina Group of New York, was the Dyson Fellow in vitreous and retinal surgery at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Medical Center. He is the recipient of a Special Congressional Award for his work in diabetic retinopathy,recipient of JDRF Humanitarian of the Year, Gift of Sight and Banko Award, National Society to Prevent Blindness Representative for the ANSI Z-80 committee, Former President Nassau County Ophthalmological Society and Co-Chair World Diabetic Congress. He served as an editor for EyeCare Technology Magazine and co-editor of Diabetes Technology Magazine.
