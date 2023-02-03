Violations at registration centres an organised corruption case: ministry spokesman

VIETNAM, February 3 -

HÀ NỘI — Violations at vehicle roadworthiness registration centres have signalled an organised corruption case, causing severe losses to the society, Lieut. Gen. Tô Ân Xô, spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security, told the Government’s regular press conference on February 2.

The Departments of Public Security in localities have to date examined 32 centres and prosecuted 248 defendants on charges of "bribery brokerage", "giving bribes", "receiving bribes" and "forgery at work", Xô said.

Investigations show that some inspection and registration leaders received monthly and quarterly bribes from several registration centres to turn a blind eye to errors and roadworthiness issues in dossiers of vehicle owners, or violations during periodical or unexpected inspections and assessments.

Regarding Việt Á and rescue flight cases – which have drawn great public concern, Lieut. Gen. Xô said that the ministry was striving to complete investigations into them within the first quarter of 2023.

So far, 104 people involved have faced initial criminal proceedings in connection with the COVID-19 test kit overcharging scandal at Viet A Technologies JSC, with a total VNĐ1.7 trillion (US$72.5 million) confiscated, frozen or voluntarily returned by the defendants.

Meanwhile, 41 others have been arrested for investigation in the bribery case relating to flights bringing overseas Vietnamese home during the COVID-19 outbreaks.

Fallout from the COVID-19 scandals have led to the resignation of several top government leaders, after the arrests of several officials - including the former science and technology minister and former health minister - involved in the two cases.— VNS