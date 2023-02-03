Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,376 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,999 in the last 365 days.

Party chief receives 55-year Party membership badge

VIETNAM, February 3 -  

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng was awarded the 55-year Party membership badge at a ceremony in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The event took place on the occasion of the 93rd founding anniversary of the CPV (February 3, 1930-2023).

In his remarks, the Party leader called the badge a noble prize, saying it was his honour to receive it.

Trọng recalled that he was admitted to the Party on December 19, 1967 when he was a 23-year-old literature student in Hà Nội. He expressed his great thanks to the Party, the State and people for their support over the past 55 years.

The leader pledged absolute loyalty to the Party’s revolutionary ideal and cause, and that he would continue to study and follow President Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle. — VNS

 

You just read:

Party chief receives 55-year Party membership badge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.