Party chief receives 55-year Party membership badge

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng was awarded the 55-year Party membership badge at a ceremony in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The event took place on the occasion of the 93rd founding anniversary of the CPV (February 3, 1930-2023).

In his remarks, the Party leader called the badge a noble prize, saying it was his honour to receive it.

Trọng recalled that he was admitted to the Party on December 19, 1967 when he was a 23-year-old literature student in Hà Nội. He expressed his great thanks to the Party, the State and people for their support over the past 55 years.

The leader pledged absolute loyalty to the Party’s revolutionary ideal and cause, and that he would continue to study and follow President Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle. — VNS