WENCOR GROUP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF AERO-GLEN INTERNATIONAL

PEACHTREE CITY , GEORGIA , USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wencor Group (“Wencor”), a leading solutions provider to the aerospace and defense markets, today announces the acquisition of Aero-Glen International, LLC.

“We are excited to welcome Aero-Glen International and their talented team of employees to Wencor. This acquisition is an excellent fit that accelerates our strategy to provide best-in-class distribution and value-added services to both the defense and commercial aerospace markets. It also enhances our aftermarket hardware offering, allowing us to provide our customers with more comprehensive options to meet their repair needs,” says Wencor Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Trogdon.

“The addition of Aero-Glen rounds out our capability to offer creative and differentiated supply chain solutions, value-added services, and customized kitting solutions to both OEM and aftermarket customers in the defense marketplace. This acquisition aligns with our product line expansion strategy, providing additional premier authorized distributorships including Howmet, HPF, Lisi, and Monogram,” adds Wencor’s President of Defense, Scott Herndon.

Aero-Glen International, based in Fort Worth, Texas and celebrating its 47th year servicing the aerospace market, is a full-line stocking distributor offering value-added services and kitting solutions that include aerospace fasteners, fittings, machined parts, and other specialized hardware. The company serves a diverse and global customer base, including domestic, international, commercial, and military customers.

Aero-Glen is the first company in the United States to successfully complete the Joint Surveillance Voluntary Assessment Program and effectively meet the stringent requirements of CMMC 2.0 Level 2 compliance.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Wencor team, who like us, shares a culture dedicated to providing customers with exceptional service and solutions at the highest levels of quality and reliability,” says Tyson Kay, Vice President and General Manager of Aero-Glen International. “We are excited to join Wencor as we look to leverage their extensive in-house technical capabilities and overall scale to drive continued growth across our distribution and value-add services business.”

BMO Capital Markets served as exclusive financial advisor to Aero-Glen International and Hallett & Perrin PC served as legal counsel.

About Wencor

Wencor has been a trusted partner in aerospace and defense for over 60 years, offering CMM and DER repairs, PMA design and development as well as an extensive network of distribution solutions to help customers lower the cost of aircraft ownership while increasing reliability. We support most of the commercial airlines, repair stations and OEMs worldwide through our corporate affiliates; Absolute Aviation Services, Aerospace Coatings International, Accessory Technologies Corporation, Aviatron, Fortner Engineering, PHS Aviation, Silver Wings Aerospace, Soundair Aviation Services, ASC International, and Kitco Defense. Wencor is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia area with additional offices in Utah, Alabama, California, Florida, New York, Texas, Vermont, Washington, Amsterdam, Singapore, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Istanbul. For more information, please visit www.wencor.com and follow Wencor on LinkedIn.

About Aero-Glen International

Aero-Glen International was established in 1976 and is a full-line stocking distributor offering value-added services and kitting solutions that include aerospace fasteners, fittings, machined parts and other specialized hardware. Aero-Glen services a diverse and global customer base, including national, international, commercial, and military customers. Headquartered in Fort Worth Texas, the company operates out of a 90,000 sq ft facility. For more information, please visit https://www.aeroglen.com/.