Diversis Capital-Backed Fishbowl Inventory Acquires Sellware

OREM, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishbowl lnventory, a leading provider of ERP Software for small-to-mid and mid-to-enterprise sized businesses, and a portfolio company of Diversis Capital, today announced it has acquired Sellware, a leader in international multi-channel e-commerce for small-to-mid sized businesses.

Founded in 2004, Sellware provides inventory management and order management systems, paired with a marketplace listing solution, helping clients grow revenue at scale and streamlining day-to-day operations across the leading ecommerce shopping carts, marketplaces, and ERP systems. Sellware is headquartered in Cary, NC. For more information, visit Sellware.com.

Peter Osberg, CEO of Fishbowl, said, "The acquisition of Sellware will enable Fishbowl to promptly address the e-commerce needs of our current customers and swiftly expand into new markets for future growth. Furthermore, the acquisition will bring in a team of experts that will enhance the overall Fishbowl product organization. We are already working on integrating Sellware into our products for manufacturing and warehousing customers. We are excited to integrate Sellware into the Fishbowl platform as we continually seek additional opportunities to further grow the company."

Last year, Fishbowl acquired Red Salt, its largest distribution partner located in Brisbane, Australia.

Anthony Musselwhite, Founder and CEO of Sellware and newest member of the Fishbowl senior management team, commented, "This is an exciting opportunity to accelerate innovation and increase the value of the Sellware platform for our customers and partners worldwide. We are thrilled to join the talented team at Fishbowl and partner with Diversis Capital to further expand the capabilities of our industry-leading solution."

Current users of Sellware can expect no changes in the day-to-day utilization or functionality of the software. Sellware, in partnership with Fishbowl, is excited to continue to service the existing Sellware customer base and is committed to remaining an open API platform, with the goal of serving as many customers as possible.

About Fishbowl
Founded in 2001, Fishbowl Inventory, is the industry's most flexible and affordable ERP software solution for small-to-mid and mid-to-enterprise sized businesses. Fishbowl offers both SaaS and desktop software solutions with hosted capabilities, robust accounting integrations, and embedded payment processing. Over the last 22 years, Fishbowl has helped businesses across hundreds of unique industries efficiently manage inventory, warehousing, and manufacturing processes in a single platform. To learn more, visit fishbowlinventory.com

About Diversis Capital Management, L.P.
Founded in 2013, Diversis Capital is a software and technology-focused private equity fund with more than $1 billion under management.  Diversis invests in middle-market companies that can benefit from the firm's proven ability to improve and grow software companies. With a collaborative approach to investing, its operating partners and strategic advisors work alongside management teams to help build successful organizations positioned for long-term growth. To learn more, visit www.diversis.com.

