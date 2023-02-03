EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) at Epicenter of Green-Energy Transformation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Inflation Reduction Act Fans Red-Hot Trend in Renewable Energy Market.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/N9ZUr

According to a BNY Melon study, it will take investments of approximately $100 trillion to reduce the current 30 billion tons of carbon emissions to reach net zero by 2050, a figure that closely mirrors estimates from the International Energy Agency (IEA). While that figure may seem astronomical, it actually is not out of line with global fixed capital investments every year, which currently run around $20 trillion. More than $1 trillion annually is already being invested in clean energy pre-IRA, a figure the IEA says needs to rise to $4 trillion. . . .

At the epicenter of the green-energy transformation, EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) is an emerging leader in the renewable energy space, owning and operating a portfolio of biogas and RNG projects across Canada. Joining the growing chorus of RNG projects planned or under construction in North America, EverGen’s subsidiary, Fraser Valley Biogas, was the first facility to produce renewable natural gas in Canada, running since 2011.

About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

EverGen, Canada’s RNG infrastructure platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future. Headquartered on the West Coast of Canada, EverGen is an established independent renewable energy producer, which acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on Canada, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America and beyond. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.EverGenInfra.com .

