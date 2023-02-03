Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Report, Growth, Analysis, Price, Key Players and Forecast Period 2023-2028
Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 10.10% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Share, Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global lung cancer therapeutics market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like cancer types, therapies, end uses, distribution channels, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 10.10%
The lung cancer therapeutics market is being driven by an increase in lung cancer diagnoses as a result of improved cancer awareness in both developed and developing economies, as well as the introduction of new medical diagnostic tools and improved therapies. The introduction of expensive medications, novel radiation therapy, and an increase in the prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) are the main drivers propelling the growth of the lung cancer therapeutics market.
The market is further fuelled due to the increased spending on research and innovation by major players. The advent of nanomedicine to treat lung cancer and the rising number of approvals in the lung cancer treatments market is also aiding the market growth. The lung cancer therapeutics industry is anticipated to grow along with increased regulatory approvals.
Rising prevalence of lung diseases including lung cancer in developing nations like China and India are propelling the market for lung cancer therapeutics. However, the market for lung cancer therapeutics is being constrained by the rising costs and limited accessibility of specialised medications and advanced immunotherapies in nations with weaker healthcare infrastructure. The widespread use of traditional primary medications may limit the demand for advanced lung cancer treatments in the Asia Pacific.
Lung Cancer Therapeutics Industry Definition and Major Segments
Lung cancer is a cancer that develops in lung tissues, typically in the cells lining air passageways. Surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, or a combination of these treatments can be used to treat lung cancer. Smoking is one of the main causes of lung cancer. Inhaling second-hand smoke, using other tobacco products, or genetic factors can also contribute to it.
Based on cancer type, the market is categorised into:
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)
Others
On the basis of therapy, the market is segmented into:
Chemotherapy
Immunotherapy
Radiation Therapy
Targeted Therapy
Others
Based on end use, the market is divided into:
Hospitals
Homecare
Speciality Clinics
Others
On the basis of distribution channels, the market is categorised into:
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online
Based on region, the market is segmented into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Trends
A key trend in the lung cancer therapeutics market is the use of machine learning in combination with cancer treatment for high precision treatment and better tracking. The creation and application of nanomedicine may present fresh prospects for market participants and enhance the market’s growth. This form of treatment will limit the negative effects of medications and target the specific cancer cells for treatment.
Increase in pollution worldwide, particularly in urban areas and regions with high vehicular traffic, is further increasing the prevalence of lung cancer, bolstering the demand for the lung cancer therapeutics market. Repeated exposure to high levels of air pollution have been linked with increased incidences of lung cancer in the long-term. Based on current levels of air pollution, cases of lung cancer are likely to surge in the coming years.
Due to the rising number of cases in hospitals, hospital pharmacies are anticipated to hold a significant position among the various distribution channels. Since customers are increasingly choosing to get their medications from neighbouring stores, retail pharmacies are also expanding in the market. A higher growth rate is anticipated for online pharmacies as a result of the e-commerce sector’s rapid expansion.
The lung cancer therapeutics market share is increasing in North America due to the development of innovative treatment methods such targeted medication therapy, high numbers of smokers, and increased awareness regarding early testing. The United States is a sizable market for NSCLC due to the high incidence rate increase in the ageing population.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global lung cancer therapeutics market report are Genentech, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Other