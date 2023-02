Fertilizer Market 2022-27: Overview, Price, Drivers, Demand and Forecast Report

Global Fertilizer Market report

The global market is primarily driven by considerable expansion in the agriculture sector.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fertilizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global fertilizer market outlook . The global fertilizer market reached a value of US$ 163.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 203.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.9% during 2022-2027.Fertilizers are natural and chemical substances that contain necessary nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium, for enhancing the soil fertility. They improve the fertility of the soil by altering the pH level and destroying pathogenic components that lead to crop failure. They also assist in providing resistance against pests, increasing water retention, and improving the overall growth of crops.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fertilizer-market/requestsample Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:Detailed analysis of the global market shareMarket SegmentationHistorical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and valueLatest industry trends and developmentsCompetitive LandscapeStrategies of major players and product offeringsGlobal Fertilizer Market Trends:The growing global population is resulting in a significant rise in the demand for food. This represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for fertilizer across the globe. Additionally, the growing inclination of consumers toward organic products due to the rising health consciousness among individuals is catalyzing the demand for organic fertilizers. Apart from this, rapid urbanization is resulting in reducing cultivation areas. This is driving the sales of fertilizers to enhance crop yield in a small space and strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, governments of various countries are introducing awareness programs to educate farmers about the proper usage and benefits of using fertilizers. They are also implementing favorable schemes and supporting and funding research and development (R&D) activities for the introduction of new-age smart solutions, which is projected to stimulate the growth of the market.Key Market Segmentation:Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Top fertlizer companies in WorldCF Industries, Haifa Group, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative Limited (IFFCO), Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL), Nutrien Limited, Sociedad Química y Minera (SQM), The Mosaic Company, Uralkali and Yara International.The report has segmented the market on the basis on on region, product type, product, product form and crop type.Breakup by Product Type:Chemical FertilizerBiofertilizersBreakup by Product:Straight FertilizersComplex FertilizersBreakup by Product Form:DryLiquidBreakup by Crop Type:Grains and CerealsPulses and OilseedsFruits and VegetablesFlowers and OrnamentalsOthersBreakup by Region:North America: (United States, Canada)Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and AfricaKey highlights of the Report:Market Performance (2016-2021)Market Outlook (2022-2027)COVID-19 Impact on the MarketPorter's Five Forces AnalysisHistorical, Current and Future Market TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisStructure of the MarketValue Chain AnalysisComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeNote: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization. 