Web Analytics Market Size US$ 11.2 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 18.1%
IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Web Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global web analytics market reached a value of US$ 4.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.1% during 2022-2027. offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the Web Analytics Market Share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
Web analytics is a specialized application that is used to understand and enhance the user experience and customer acquisition while optimizing digital marketing and advertising campaigns. It entails tracking, reviewing, and reporting data to measure the web activity of a website and its components, such as images, web pages, and videos. It involves the utilization of software and on- and off-site platforms to create objectives, call-to-action, and site visitor goals while identifying key performance indicators (KPIs) of the website that helps in analyzing the behavior of website visitors and helps in improving the performance by highlighting how users interact with the data. Consequently, it is widely utilized across various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, information technology (IT), healthcare and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).
The increasing adoption of automation across multiple sectors is driving the global market. Moreover, the rising demand for streamlining operations and improving business efficiency is fostering the market. In line with this, the rising awareness regarding the effective usage of vast chunks of unorganized data is impelling the uptake of web analytics. Apart from this, the growing focus on improving organizational performance and the rising adoption of web analytics tools by small and medium-scale enterprises are significantly supporting its demand across the globe. Furthermore, numerous leading players are focusing on developing technologically advanced web analytics solutions, or services is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Other factors, such as the penetration of internet connectivity, continual improvements in marketing mechanization and the shift toward data-driven businesses, and the emerging e-commerce sector, are also influencing the market.
• Adobe Inc
• AT Internet, Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)
• International Business Machines Corporation
• Microsoft Corporation
• MicroStrategy Incorporated
• SAS Institute Inc
• Splunk Inc
• Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce.com Inc.)
• Teradata Corporation
• Webtrends Inc
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Offering:
• Solution
o Search Engine Tracking and Ranking
o Heat Map Analytics
o Marketing Automation
o Behavior Based Targeting
o Others
• Service
o Professional Services
o Support and Maintenance
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
• On-premises
• Cloud-based
Breakup by Application:
• Social Media Management
• Targeting and Behavioral Analysis
• Display Advertising Optimization
• Multichannel Campaign Analysis
• Online Marketing
• Others
Breakup by End User:
• BFSI
• Retail
• Healthcare
• Government
• Travel and Hospitality
• IT and Telecommunications
• Media and Entertainment
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: We are updating our reports, if you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) including industry trends, market size and competitive landscape, etc. click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
