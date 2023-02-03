Submit Release
Monte Rosa Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE), a biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today announced the company is scheduled to participate in fireside chats and industry panels, as well as present at the following upcoming investor events:

  • Guggenheim Oncology Conference in New York, on February 9, at 2:45 p.m. ET

  • BMO Virtual Biopharma Spotlight Series on February 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET

  • SVB Securities Virtual Global Biopharma Conference on February 14, 2023, at 11:20 a.m. ET

  • Wells Fargo Virtual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit on February 21, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. ET

  • Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, on March 7, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. ET

Webcasted presentations will be accessible via the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s investor site at https://ir.monterosatx.com/, and an archived version will be made available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Monte Rosa
Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients living with serious diseases such as oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. MGDs are small molecule protein degraders designed to employ the body’s natural mechanisms to selectively eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins. The company’s QuEEN™ (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) platform enables it to rapidly identify protein targets and design highly selective degraders by combining diverse libraries of proprietary MGDs with in-house proteomics, structural biology, AI/machine learning, and computational chemistry capabilities. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com

Investors
Shai Biran, Monte Rosa Therapeutics
ir@monterosatx.com

Media
Dan Budwick, 1AB
dan@1abmedia.com


