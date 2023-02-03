3D Cell Culture Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
3D Cell Culture Market To Be Driven By Growing Impact Of Economy On Regenerative Medicine, Rising Applications Of Gene Therapy Having Forecast Period 2023-202830 NORTH GLOUD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global 3D Cell Culture Market Size, Share, Price, Scope, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global 3D cell culture market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications, technology type and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.29 billion
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 16.3%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 3.2 billion
The numerous uses of 3D cell culture in drug screening, regenerative medicine, stem cell therapies, cancer research, and cell biology are propelling the global market for 3D cell culture forward.
The industry benefits from the increased acceptance of 3D cell culture models as an alternative to in vivo testing, research and development of expanded cell culture systems, and growing demand for organ transplantation.
With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for 3D cell culture has increased significantly for the investigation and development of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.
Additionally, 3D cell cultures can provide desired outputs with greater efficiency in research and development, both in terms of quality and cost. These are the key driving factors anticipated to accelerate market growth in the forecast period.
3D Cell Culture Industry Definition and Major Segments
Three-dimensional cell culture is a culture environment that is artificially developed to allow biological cells to thrive and interact with the surrounding framework in all three dimensions.
Unlike standard 2D cell cultures, in which cells grow in a flat monolayer on a plate, 3D cell culture allows cells to grow in all directions within a test-tube system.
By technology, the market is divided into:
Scaffold-Based Platform
Scaffold-Free Platform
Gels
Bioreactors
Microchips
Services
Others
By application, the market is divided into:
Cancer Research
Stem Cell Research
Drug Discovery
Regenerative Medicine
By end users, the market is divided into:
Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
Contract Research Laboratories
Academic Institutes
By region, the industry is categorized into:
North America
Europe
The Asia Pacific
Latin America
The Middle East and Africa
3D Cell Culture Market Trends
Globally increasing prevalence of chronic medical conditions is one of the primary reasons driving the market’s growth. The industry is also benefiting from the growing preference for tailored medicines among healthcare professionals and patients. Three-dimensional cell cultures are widely employed in cancer research, stem cell research, drug discovery, toxicology testing, and tissue engineering.
As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread around the globe, the use of scaffold-based 3D cell cultures for the development and bio-fabrication of antiviral medicines and new therapies has increased significantly.
Furthermore, the development of advanced microfluidic-based three-dimensional cell cultures with enhanced cell viability, morphology, proliferation, and differentiation is assisting in the market’s expansion. Additional factors, such as intensive research and development (R&D) in the realm of biotechnology, as well as the growing demand for effective alternatives to animal testing, are expected to propel the market forward.
North America is projected to remain dominant in the 3D cell culture market over the forecast period. This is because the government and commercial funding businesses in the region are willing to develop superior 3D cell culture models. Additionally, the sector is strengthened by the presence of multiple colleges and research organizations exploring various stem cell-based technologies throughout North America.
Due to the increase of infrastructure development to expedite stem cell research in the region’s growing economies such as India, China, Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
The Chinese government has given grants for many R&D initiatives on human embryonic stem cells research, encouraging scientists to investigate the cells’ clinical potential. These factors are expected to boost the market during the forecast period as well.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are 3D Biotek LLC, Advanced Biomatrix Inc., Avantor Inc., CN Bio Innovations Limited, Corning Incorporated, Emulate Inc., InSphero AG, Lonza Group AG, Merck KGaA, Promocell GmbH, and Synthecon Inc., among Others.
The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
