Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by EU Commissioner

AZERBAIJAN, February 3 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, who attended the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku.

The head of state expressed his gratitude to Kadri Simson for participating in the event. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership in the field of energy signed between Azerbaijan and the European Union during the visit of Mrs. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, to Azerbaijan in July last year.

The head of state pointed out that according to the document on strategic partnership in the field of energy signed between the European Union and Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan intended to increase gas production by 2027, adding that there were opportunities to access new markets through the interconnectors established between EU member countries.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the first ministerial meeting on green energy and a ministerial meeting between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary would be held as part of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan had ample renewable energy resources, the head of state said that the document signed between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary was ushering great prospects for delivery Azerbaijan’s electricity generated from renewable sources to the European market.

The President of Azerbaijan expressed hope that new initiatives and ideas would emerge as a result of the discussions to be held within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

Kadri Simson expressed her gratitude for the Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership in the field of energy signed between Azerbaijan and the European Union and pointed out that Azerbaijan's role in meeting the gas demand of the European Union member countries and its contributions to energy security were highly appreciated. She said Azerbaijan's support and assistance were particularly appreciated at a time of tensions in terms of energy security in the EU. Kadri Simson said the EU was interested in expanding the relations with Azerbaijan in the fields of natural gas and green energy, and was considering the possibility of cooperating with Azerbaijan in the field of electricity.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in various fields. The parties stressed the importance of the European Union's contribution to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the Brussels peace process.