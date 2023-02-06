2FAS Goes Open Source

The popular two-factor authentication app’s move emphasizes simplicity, safety, and privacy to provide users with additional transparency and control

HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2FAS – the popular app on a mission to provide users with a simple and secure solution for two-factor authentication – today announced that it is going open source in an effort to provide users with additional transparency and control.

Founded in 2015, 2FAS has quickly become a widely used app, with more than five million downloads over the past eight years. In addition to the app’s extensive number of features, 2FAS has also become a go-to source on cybersecurity, with nearly 2,000 active users on its Discord server and a fast-growing YouTube channel.

“This move to open source will help us strengthen our position as a trusted source renowned for simplicity, safety, and privacy,” said Mark Bardzinski, the Chief Executive Officer of Two Factor Authentication Service, Inc., the developer of 2FAS. “In addition to this development, we’ve also invited developers and security experts to join its collaborative, tightly-knit community. We’ve come so far since launching the app and, with these moves, we’re confident that 2FAS will become the leading solution for secure and hassle-free two-factor authentication.”

2FAS is available natively for Android and iOS and includes a built-in backup system that utilizes Google Drive for Android and iCloud for iOS. We've also created a Browser Extension for more convenient usage across all major browsers and widgets for Android and iOs.

For more information or to use 2FAS, click here or visit www.2fas.com.