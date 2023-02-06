Automotive Trim Parts Market Worth $62.93 billion by 2033 - Exclusive Report by Persistence Market Research, Inc.

Automotive Trim Parts Market

automotive trim parts market is projected to expand steadily at a CAGR of 4.0% to reach a market valuation of close to US$ 62,931.0 Mn by 2033

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Trim Parts Market refers to the manufacturing and sales of various components and accessories that enhance the appearance and functionality of vehicles. These parts can include interior trims such as dashboards, door panels, and seat covers, as well as exterior trims such as grilles, body moldings, and wheel covers.

The market for automotive trim parts is estimated to grow steadily at a CAGR of 4.0% from its projected value of US$ 42.52 Billion in 2023 to a market valuation of approximately US$ 62.93 Billion by 2033.

The Automotive Trim Parts Market is predicted to have stronger year-over-year expansion due to increased automotive industry demand, notably in North America and Europe. According to PMR, North America will own 13% of the market in 2033.

The growth of the automotive industry has had a direct impact on the Automotive Trim Parts Market. With the increasing demand for vehicles globally, there has been a rise in demand for high-quality and stylish trim parts. Additionally, advancements in technology and materials used in the production of trim parts have increased their durability and performance, further boosting their popularity among consumers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

• Based on product, the market was dominated by interior parts. Interior trim parts include door trims, door panels, instrument panels, headliners, and others. These parts upgrade the vehicle’s aesthetics and the overall driving experience, which is why they are a very important in any vehicle.

• Passenger vehicles dominate the worldwide automotive trim parts market owing to rising consumer demand for compact and mid-sized cars.

• During the forecast period, East Asia and Europe are expected to be extremely high-growth markets. China, Japan, and Germany have advanced technologies for making these components, with Major OEMs and tier-1 suppliers present in both regions.

• The market is further driven by the trend of personalizing vehicles, where customers are demanding more options to customize their vehicles to their individual tastes and preferences. This has led to an increase in the variety of trim parts available, including those made from materials such as chrome, plastic, and aluminum.

Competitive Landscape

The global automotive trim parts market is highly competitive at regional as well as global levels, and highly consolidated in nature. Some of the key players included in the report are

• Continental AG

• Magna International Inc.

• Faurecia

• Toyota Boshoku Group

• Toyoda Gosei Corp

• Grupo Antolin

• Eissmann Automotive Group

• Machino Plastics Ltd

• HFI

• Plastic Omnium

• Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd

• Adient Plc

• Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd

• Hayashi Telemyu

• Samvardhana Motherson

• Novares

Global Automotive Trim Parts Market by Category

By Product Type, the Global Automotive Trim Parts Market is segmented as:

Exterior Trim Parts

• Bumpers

• Weather Strips

• Radiator Grilles

• Fuel Filler Caps

• Molding

• Others

Interior Trim Parts

• Door Panels

• Door Trims

• Instrument Panels

• Headliners

• Trunk/Tailgate Trims

• Sun Visors

• Others

By Vehicle, the Global Automotive Trim Parts Market is segmented as:

• Trim Parts for Passenger Cars

• Trim Parts for Light Commercial Vehicles

• Trim Parts for Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Material , the Global Automotive Trim Parts Market is segmented as:

• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Automotive Trim Parts

• Polypropylene (PP) Automotive Trim Parts

• Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Automotive Trim Parts

• Others

By End Use, the Global Automotive Trim Parts Market is segmented as:

• OEMs

• Aftermarket

By Region, the Global Automotive Trim Parts Market is segmented as:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia Pacific

• The Middle East and Africa

In terms of regional demand, the Automotive Trim Parts Market is influenced by the growth of the automotive industry in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. The increasing demand for vehicles in these regions has created a corresponding demand for high-quality trim parts.

Overall, the Automotive Trim Parts Market is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for vehicles globally and the growing trend of personalizing vehicles. Companies operating in the market are expected to focus on offering high-quality products and expanding their product portfolios to meet the demands of customers.

