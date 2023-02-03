India Logistics Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 9.17% During 2022-2027 | IMARC Group
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The India logistics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.17% during 2022-2027.INDIA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “India Logistics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The India logistics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.17% during 2022-2027. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Logistics refers to the detailed procedure of managing procurement, storage, and movement of resources from the origin point to their final destination. It mainly includes services, such as inbound and outbound transportation, inventory management, material handling, warehousing, etc. In addition, logistics assist in maintaining supply chains, improving operational efficiency, reducing overhead transportation costs, etc. As a result, these services find widespread applications across various sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, food and beverage (F&B), FMCG, consumer electronics, retail, IT hardware, automotive, telecom, oil and gas, etc.
India Logistics Market Trends:
The escalating demand for foreign goods, especially in the emerging economies, is among the primary factors driving the India logistics Market. Besides this, the development of a highly integrated supply chain network that links producers and consumers through several transportation modes, such as freight rail, ocean carrier, air and express delivery services, truck conveyance, etc., is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the elevating advancements in logistics, including automated material handling equipment, biometrics, high-speed network connectivity, and GPS that aid organizations and businesses to work proficiently, are also catalyzing the market across India.
Apart from this, the expanding e-commerce industry and the increasing number of national and international trade activities are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. In addition, the rising need for green solutions by the leading manufacturers to reduce the environmental impact and improve the credentials of their businesses is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the growing popularity of driverless vehicles and drones for enhancing operational efficiency and time of these services is expected to bolster the India logistics market in the coming years.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Model Type:
2 PL
3 PL
4 PL
Breakup by Transportation Mode:
Roadways
Seaways
Railways
Airways
Breakup by End-Use:
Manufacturing
Consumer Goods
Retail
Food and Beverages
IT Hardware
Healthcare
Chemicals
Construction
Automotive
Telecom
Oil and Gas
Others
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
